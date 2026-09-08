Locked In Long Term! Baker Mayfield, Bucs Agree on Extension Through 2029

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield have agreed on a new four-year contract with a three-year extension that locks in one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL through the 2029 season and makes him the highest-paid player in franchise history. Through his first three seasons (2023-25) as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback, Mayfield ranks second in the NFL in touchdown passes (95) and third in passing yards (12,237) and has led the team to a pair of division championships.

"Baker's arrival marked an important new chapter for our organization, and over the past three years he has established himself as the unquestioned leader of our franchise" said Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer. "This contract — the largest in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — reflects our belief in Baker, and his leadership both on and off the field. His competitive spirit, resilience and commitment to winning embody everything we want in our players. Baker and his wife, Emily, have made a meaningful impact in the Tampa Bay community and we are thrilled their family will continue to call Tampa Bay home for years to come."

This is the third contract that Mayfield and the Buccaneers have executed. In 2023, he signed a one-year "prove-it" deal and entered into a competition with Kyle Trask to succeed Tom Brady as the Bucs' starting quarterback. Mayfield certainly proved it, producing one of the most prolific passing campaigns in franchise history with 4,044 yards and 28 touchdown passes as the Bucs won the NFC South and a postseason contest. That led to a new three-year contract, which Mayfield immediately justified with an even more impressive season, as he threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2024 while guiding the Bucs to a 10-7 record and another division title.

"Baker is the ultimate competitor, and the guys in our locker room feed off the energy, confidence and toughness he brings every day," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "He prepares the right way, holds himself accountable and is an unquestioned leader for our team. His belief in himself and this team never wavers, and he sets the tone for us every day. That is what you want from the person leading your football team, and we are excited to continue building with him as our quarterback."