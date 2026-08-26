Bucs Sign Former Titans WR/KR Jha'Quan Jackson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are done with their joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars but still have a game against that same team on Friday night at EverBank Stadium. The Buccaneers' current receiving corps will have one more player available for that contest after the team signed second-year player Jha'Quan Jackson on Wednesday afternoon. To make room on the 91-man training camp roster, the Buccaneers waived wide receiver Dennis Houston with an injury designation.

Jackson (5-9, 188) was most recently in camp with the Houston Texans before he was waived on Monday. He played in two preseason games for the Texans, recording two receptions for nine yards, one kickoff return for 27 yards and one punt return for eight yards.

Jackson originally entered the league as a sixth-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans out of Tulane in 2024. He appeared in 12 games for Tennessee as a rookie, primarily as a kick returner, running back 28 punts for 215 yards and 16 kickoffs for 412 yards. He also caught one pass for eight yards and ran once for a loss of five yards. Jackson was waived by the Titans at the end of the preseason last year and later spent one week on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. He also was with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL from January through March of this offseason.

Houston sustained a groin injury in the Buccaneers' second preseason game against Kansas City last Saturday night. He played in each of the first two preseason contest and caught two passes for 23 yards.