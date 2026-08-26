Tristan Wirfs on Bucs' O-Line: We Want to Be Known as Bad-Asses

In 2024, the Buccaneers' offense ranked fourth in rushing yards per game and third in yards per carry, and Baker Mayfield was given time to throw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. That same quintet of offensive linemen were considered the engine that drove that powerful defense and were regarded as one of the best front lines in the league. Those numbers all dipped in 2025 when Wirfs missed the first three games and two others in December, Mauch sustained a season-ending injury in Week Two, Bredeson eventually followed him to injured reserve and Goedeke was sidelined for six weeks. With that group now reunited, Wirfs thinks the Bucs' O-Line can return to the level of dominance it showed two seasons ago.

"That's definitely the goal to be one of the top units in the NFL," he said. "We want teams to turn on the tape and say, 'Those are a bunch of bad-ass guys that finish plays.' It's nice to have all of us back out there. We went through a pretty big shuffle throughout the whole season last year, but at the same time guys stepped up and came in and did their best and gave us everything they had. I think it's just a credit to our room. Guys come in and there's a standard we all want to uphold. We all want to play for each other. But, yeah, it's nice to have the whole gang back.

"The goal is always the Super Bowl; I think that's what it is for every team. But we ended with a pretty s****y taste in our mouth last year. I think everyone put in a lot of work. We've got a really good group of guys at the facility training. I think it's going to be fun."

Wirfs said the work Buccaneer trainers put him through over the last month, while not necessarily very enjoyable, has him in excellent shape as he gets back into the mix. Head Coach Todd Bowles said he thinks his prized blocker is close to being fully back to his All-Pro selft.

"He got a few reps in yesterday and he's definitely getting better," said Bowles. " He's on the mend and I think with another week he should be ready to go. When he's your leader on the offensive line and he's your best player on the offensive line, it definitely makes a difference."

There has also been a lot for Wirfs and company to learn as new Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson installs his scheme, particularly in terms of a rushing attack that plans to be more varied than last year. The main objectives for the offensive line, however, are quite simple for Wirfs to articulate, and how well they are met may determine if the Bucs can start another run of division titles after failing to capture one last season.