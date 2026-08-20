Vita Vea: "My Heart Is in Tampa"

Vita Vea said there were highs and lows during the process that eventually led to his new contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, some days harder than others. But he also called himself an optimist at his core, so perhaps it was no surprise when the end result was exactly what he wanted all along.

"I always wanted to be a Buc, and I want to be a Buc for life," said Vea on Thursday. "So I'm glad that we were able to get this done. This is just something we both had to figure out on both sides, and we got it squared away. I'm glad we can put this all behind us and move forward from here on out."

Vea's new deal replaces the final season of the four-year deal he signed in January of 2022 and adds another year through 2027. In both seasons, he will now be compensated in a more commensurate manner for his level of production compared to other top interior defensive linemen in the league. Seeking that commitment, Vea reportedly asked for a trade at the start of training camp, but he was not actually hoping to leave the only NFL home he has known.

"I made Tampa my home," he said. "I love it here. The guys on the team are like brothers to me. We look at each other like family. I didn't want to leave that behind and switch teams, get traded. That was never the end goal for me. I always wanted to be here."

A first-round draft pick in 2018, Vea has played eight seasons in Tampa and now will make it at least a full decade. He went to the Pro Bowl following the 2021 and 2024 seasons and has collected 35.0 career sacks, a significant number for a nose tackle who consistently demands double teams. He has also been at the center of a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed the fewest rushing yards in the NFL since 2019. A four-time team captain, he played a career-high 73% of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps last season and both he and Head Coach Todd Bowles have noted that he is in some of the best shape of his career.

As such, Bowles said that Vea is likely to begin practicing next week. He won't play in the preseason finale in Jacksonville on August 28, as the goal is to get him fully ready for the regular season opener in Cincinnati on September 13.

"I feel great," said Vea. "Been doing this for nine years now so you kind of understand what to do. I've been in good shape and I have a good team around me so I feel like I'm ready to go. We'll see how it goes. I don't know the plan yet. We'll be able to discuss that over the next few days."

Vea has been a key figure in the most successful stretch in franchise history. Since 2020, his third season, the Buccaneers have earned five playoff berths, won six postseason games including Super Bowl LV and captured four division titles. A chance to continue that run surely was important to Vea, but his ties to the team were emotional as much as anything.