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Vita Vea: "My Heart Is in Tampa"

Though there was a reported trade request at the beginning of the process that led to Vita Vea's contract extension, he made it clear on Thursday that his goal was always to be a Buc for life

Aug 20, 2026 at 11:38 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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Vita Vea said there were highs and lows during the process that eventually led to his new contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, some days harder than others. But he also called himself an optimist at his core, so perhaps it was no surprise when the end result was exactly what he wanted all along.

"I always wanted to be a Buc, and I want to be a Buc for life," said Vea on Thursday. "So I'm glad that we were able to get this done. This is just something we both had to figure out on both sides, and we got it squared away. I'm glad we can put this all behind us and move forward from here on out."

Vea's new deal replaces the final season of the four-year deal he signed in January of 2022 and adds another year through 2027. In both seasons, he will now be compensated in a more commensurate manner for his level of production compared to other top interior defensive linemen in the league. Seeking that commitment, Vea reportedly asked for a trade at the start of training camp, but he was not actually hoping to leave the only NFL home he has known.

"I made Tampa my home," he said. "I love it here. The guys on the team are like brothers to me. We look at each other like family. I didn't want to leave that behind and switch teams, get traded. That was never the end goal for me. I always wanted to be here."

A first-round draft pick in 2018, Vea has played eight seasons in Tampa and now will make it at least a full decade. He went to the Pro Bowl following the 2021 and 2024 seasons and has collected 35.0 career sacks, a significant number for a nose tackle who consistently demands double teams. He has also been at the center of a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed the fewest rushing yards in the NFL since 2019. A four-time team captain, he played a career-high 73% of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps last season and both he and Head Coach Todd Bowles have noted that he is in some of the best shape of his career.

As such, Bowles said that Vea is likely to begin practicing next week. He won't play in the preseason finale in Jacksonville on August 28, as the goal is to get him fully ready for the regular season opener in Cincinnati on September 13.

"I feel great," said Vea. "Been doing this for nine years now so you kind of understand what to do. I've been in good shape and I have a good team around me so I feel like I'm ready to go. We'll see how it goes. I don't know the plan yet. We'll be able to discuss that over the next few days."

Vea has been a key figure in the most successful stretch in franchise history. Since 2020, his third season, the Buccaneers have earned five playoff berths, won six postseason games including Super Bowl LV and captured four division titles. A chance to continue that run surely was important to Vea, but his ties to the team were emotional as much as anything.

"They took a chance on me in the draft and I've been here ever since," he said. "I fell in love with Tampa, I fell in love with my teammates. I love the organization, everybody that works here. I walk around every day with smile on my face. I feel like it speaks volumes for everybody who works here and my teammates. They say, 'Home is where the heart is,' and I feel like my heart is in Tampa."

Photos: Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp - August 19

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Wednesday, August 19th at AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30, Linebacker Javin Wright #48, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30, Linebacker Javin Wright #48, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Linebacker Javin Wright #48, Safety Xavier Williams #26, Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95, Safety Rashad Wisdom #38, Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 and Quarterback Jake Browning #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Linebacker Javin Wright #48, Safety Xavier Williams #26, Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95, Safety Rashad Wisdom #38, Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 and Quarterback Jake Browning #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76, Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard Dan Feeney #65, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Henry Lutovsky #61 and Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76, Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard Dan Feeney #65, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Henry Lutovsky #61 and Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 and Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 and Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 and Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 and Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Elijah Klein #79 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Elijah Klein #79 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Nash Hutmacher #66 and Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Nash Hutmacher #66 and Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Ben Scott #66 and Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Ben Scott #66 and Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Taj Darby Secondary Coach Austin College during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Taj Darby Secondary Coach Austin College during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90, Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90, Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Defensive Line Coach Marcus West and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Defensive Line Coach Marcus West and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 and Pass Game Coordinator Coach T.J. Yates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 and Pass Game Coordinator Coach T.J. Yates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Safety Tykee Smith #23, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Safety Robert McDaniel #39, Safety Rashad Wisdom #38, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, and Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Safety Tykee Smith #23, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Safety Robert McDaniel #39, Safety Rashad Wisdom #38, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, and Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Safety Tykee Smith #23, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, and Safety Robert McDaniel #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Safety Tykee Smith #23, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, and Safety Robert McDaniel #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 and Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 and Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83, Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83, Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83, Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83, Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83, Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon, Wide Receiver David Sills V #80, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2, and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 19, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83, Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon, Wide Receiver David Sills V #80, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2, and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Baker Mayfield: Bucs Are In "Good Place" with New Offense

The Bucs are in the midst of installing another new offense under coordinator Zac Robinson, and QB Baker Mayfield says the process has gone well to this point in training camp

Bauer Sharp, Jake Browning & more on Preseason Approach | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers K Chase McLaughlin, QB Jake Browning and TE Bauer Sharp as they speak to the media following Wednesday's Preseason Week 2 practice.

Todd Bowles: Ted Hurst III Taking Advantage of the Moment | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Preseason Week 2 practice. HC Bowles discussed rookie TE Bauer Sharp's athleticism, OLB Rueben Bain Jr.'s work ethic and the competition for backup quarterback.

Yaya Diaby: "Good as He Can Be"

A look at outside linebacker Yaya Diaby's productive camp

Chase McLaughlin Credits HOFer Adam Vinatieri for Long-Range Prowess | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout Training Camp and the Preseason

Jake Browning Welcomes Competition for No. 2 Job

QB Jake Browning, who is expected to make his Bucs game debut on Saturday night, will use his confidence and preparation to let it rip, and says "bring it on" to competition for the primary reserve spot behind Baker Mayfield

Photos: Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp - August 18

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Tuesday, August 18th at AdventHealth Training Center.

Baker Mayfield Discusses Kenny Gainwell's "Overwhelming" Talent, Ted Hurst III's Growth and More | Bucs Blitz

Following practice on Tuesday, Quarterback Baker Mayfield discussed Kenny Gainwell's talent infusion in the offense, Ted Hurst III's high-point capability and what he wants to see from the first-team offense on Saturday against Kansas City

Baker Mayfield on Zac Robinson's System | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Tuesday's Preseason Week 2 practice. QB Mayfield discussed RB Kenny Gainwell's versatility, the evolution of Todd Bowles' defense and the Bucs' new look front seven.

Rashad Wisdom & DeMonte Capehart on Team Execution | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Rashad Wisdom and DL DeMonte Capehart as they speak to the media following Tuesday's Preseason Week 2 practice.

Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield's Confidence in Offense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Tuesday's Preseason Week 2 practice. HC Bowles discussed player updates, TE Bauer Sharp quickly picking up the scheme and QB Baker Mayfield getting a good feel for the new offense.

David Walker Mic'd Up vs. the Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker David Walker was mic'd up for Preseason Week 1's victory against the New York Jets on Friday night. Hear from Walker while he plays a vital role on defense, making his presence felt on the field.

Tristan Wirfs Among Bucs Returning to Practice Monday

All-Pro T Tristan Wirfs saw his first practice work since the start of training camp, while QB Jake Browning returned to action and CB Benjamin Morrison took a step forward

Bucs Celebrate Launch of Tampa Bay Chef Series for 2026 Season

A new compilation of award-winning Tampa Bay-based chefs will feature signature dishes at Raymond James Stadium.

David Walker's Pocket Disruption Spurs Takeaways vs. Jets

In the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium, David Walker's pressure up front led to two takeaways

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 2

August 22

7:30 PM ET

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Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Week 4

October 4

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Week 6

October 18

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

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Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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