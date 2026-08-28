Bucs vs. Jaguars Game Blog | Preseason Week 3 2026

Game Updates
Game Information
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Preseason Week 3 2026
- Fri. 8/28 at 7:30 p.m.
- Everbank Stadium
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 2 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game vs. the Miami Dolphins
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 14 game vs. the New Orleans Saints
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 12 game vs. the Los Angeles Rams
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 11 game vs. the Buffalo Bills
Though such young roster hopefuls as CB Ayden Garnes and OLB Jack Pyburn had strong showings on Friday night at EverBank Stadium, Jalon Daniels and the Bucs' offense couldn't get on track in a 19-0 loss to Jacksonville to conclude the preseason
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, 19-0, at EverBank Stadium in the preseason finale
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jalon Daniels spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Preseason Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Daniels discussed watching tape to get better, taking advantage of every opportunity and his journey to the NFL.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Preseason Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed evaluating QB Jalon Daniels, needing to protect the quarterback and the upcoming difficult roster decisions.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Preseason Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season. OLB Pyburn discussed the team's performance in Jacksonville and his goal of making the roster.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Benjamin Morrison comes up big in the red zone after a pass deflection on fourth down against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Preseason Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars
Find out how to watch, stream or listen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars in Preseason Week Three on August 28, 2026
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout Training Camp and the Preseason
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Preseason Week 3 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars
View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Preseason Week 3 matchup.
View the best photos of the full 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 90-Man Roster.
From inside linebacker to the tight end corps, there are roster spots still up for grabs at a number of positions as the Bucs' prepare for their preseason finale and the cuts that will follow over the weekend
Big things are expected from the Bucs' latest second-round selection, Josiah Trotter, and the rookie is ready to rise to the occasion.
The Buccaneers take on the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Preseason Week Three. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on
A look at key topics addressed from the podium on Wednesday following practice, including the expectation for undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in the preseason finale and the nasty temperament of the retooled defensive line in Tampa Bay
Tristan Wirfs' return to practice this week has finally restored the starting five up front that led to so much offensive success in 2024, and the All-Pro left tackle is ready for the Bucs' O-Line to make a big impact on the NFL again
On Wednesday afternoon, the Buccaneers signed second-year WR Jha'Quan Jackson and waived/injured WR Dennis Houston, giving the team another pass-catching option for Friday's preseason finale