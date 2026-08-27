5 Bucs to Watch Against the Jaguars in Preseason Week Three

Kameron Johnson

Buccaneers' receiver Kameron Johnson enters Year Three and is vying to lock up one of the final remaining roster spots in Tampa Bay's stacked receiver room. He is adept at stretching defenses horizontally on jet sweeps and end-arounds, along with his special teams prowess as a returner. Johnson, the first player in history from Division II Barton College to make an NFL roster, signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and is proficient in space. He has 4.46-second speed and has made an impact throughout training camp. Johnson quickly accelerates to top speed on the perimeter to generate yards after the catch and can exploit defenses both laterally and vertically.

"Obviously, he's a very good return man at punt and kickoff return, and he runs great jet sweeps and everything," said Todd Bowles. "[What] he's got to know and understand is getting better at all the receiver positions. He's done a very good job coming along last year in that. He's doing a decent job coming along this year in that, and that's where he's got to continue to excel."

Anthony Nelson

Veteran Anthony Nelson repeatedly makes highlight plays in key moments when on the field in the Bucs' defensive rotation and he continued the trend against the Chiefs in Preseason Week Two. Against Kansas City, Nelson recorded a strip sack of Justin Fields and shared a knockdown with Mohamed Kamara, galvanizing the defensive output. Last season, Nelson was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week Eight after making his first start of the season at outside linebacker, playing 45-of-72 defensive snaps, and recording four tackles (two for loss), 2.0 sacks, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble and an interception returned for a touchdown. In doing so, he became the first player since 2007 to reach each of these marks in a single game and just one of three players since at least 2000 to accomplish this feat. Nelson is quick out of his stance and has a lethal arm-over and swim move. He plays with a high motor and will be one to watch against the Jaguars in the preseason finale.

Ayden Garnes

Ayden Garnes, the Bucs' undrafted rookie cornerback, has consistently made plays throughout training camp. He has made a strong case for one of the final roster spots, demonstrating his ball skills. Garnes ranked 10th on Pro Football Focus' list of the highest-ranked rookies through Week Two of the 2026 preseason slate. Garnes has earned an 86.9 overall grade, placing him among the best performing rookies who have played at least 30 preseason snaps. From route recognition to awareness in coverage, Garnes has set the tone in the Bucs' secondary throughout the offseason.

Josh Williams

Last spring, the Buccaneers signed 15 rookie free agents following the draft including Josh Williams. Williams has elevated the ground attack throughout the offseason in 2026 with his vision and outstanding body control. He plays with a competitive disposition and finishing mentality. Williams elevates the screen game and stays patient off the snap. He is stout in pass protection and is adept at diagnosing twists and stunts. He has put several physical runs on tape throughout the offseason and will strive to do the same against the Jaguars on Friday night.

Keionte Scott