How to Watch: Buccaneers at Jaguars | Preseason Week Three

To conclude the 2026 preseason slate, the Buccaneers will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 28. Tampa Bay returns to Jacksonville for an August showdown for the second time in three years. The two teams also met in the second week of the 2024 season. All live preseason games are accessible locally in the app, on Buccaneers.com and on TV via WFLA to local and nearby markets including Tampa/St Pete, Orlando, Ft Myers, West Palm Beach, Gainesville, Mobile/Pensacola and Panama City Beach.