 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Jaguars | Preseason Week Three

Find out how to watch, stream or listen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars in Preseason Week Three on August 28, 2026

Aug 26, 2026 at 02:51 PM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

HTW Week 3 Pre

To conclude the 2026 preseason slate, the Buccaneers will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 28. Tampa Bay returns to Jacksonville for an August showdown for the second time in three years. The two teams also met in the second week of the 2024 season. All live preseason games are accessible locally in the app, on Buccaneers.com and on TV via WFLA to local and nearby markets including Tampa/St Pete, Orlando, Ft Myers, West Palm Beach, Gainesville, Mobile/Pensacola and Panama City Beach.

Matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Watch and Stream

  • When: Friday, August 28
  • Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville Florida
  • Network: WFLA
  • Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Rondé Barber (analyst) and Jeff Dubrof (reporter)
  • Get your personalized view of the NFL schedule based on your location and services at watch.nfl.com/buccaneers.
  • Follow our official game blog on the Bucs' website and app, starting at kickoff for notes and analysis.
  • Watch live out-of-market Preseason games on NFL+, click here to sign up.
  • All live preseason games are accessible locally in the app and on Buccaneers.com - tap here to watch the game on a mobile browser during the game window.

Listen Live

  • In-market fans can listen to both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App or on Buccaneers.com (everyone in market on desktop, local on mobile)
  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: - Bucs Flagship Station WXTB 97.9 FM Broadcast Crew: Tony Castricone (play by play), Dave Moore (color)
  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: WTPM – LA INVASORA 1150 AM, 1590 AM, 96.1 FM, 92.9 FM, 94.9 FM, 102.1 FM, 103.9 FM Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color), Santiago Gramatica (sideline reporter)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • COCOA BEACH: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM/98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WCKT 107.3 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7
  • MELBOURNE: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • ORLANDO: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WFLF 94.5 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
  • PENSACOLA: WBSR 1450 AM/101.1 FM
  • TALLAHASSEE: WVFT 93.3 FM
  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • TITUSVILLE: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • OKLAHOMA CITY: KRXO 107.7 FM

Social Media Accounts

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos

Uniform:

  • All white threads for preseason finale

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Find out how to watch, stream or listen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Preseason Week Two on August 22, 2026

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Jets | Preseason Week One

NFL preseason action is back! Find out how to watch, stream or listen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets in Preseason Week One on August 14, 2026

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Steelers | Week 6 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Six of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Packers | Week 4 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week Four of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Lions | Week 11 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Bears | Week 9 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Bears in Week Nine of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Vikings | Week 3 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Browns | Week 2 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week Two of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Ravens | Week 14 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Cowboys | Week 5 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Dallas Cowboys in Week Five of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Panthers | Week 7 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Latest Headlines

Tristan Wirfs on Bucs' O-Line: We Want to Be Known as Bad-Asses

Tristan Wirfs' return to practice this week has finally restored the starting five up front that led to so much offensive success in 2024, and the All-Pro left tackle is ready for the Bucs' O-Line to make a big impact on the NFL again

Bucs Sign Former Titans WR/KR Jha'Quan Jackson

On Wednesday afternoon, the Buccaneers signed second-year WR Jha'Quan Jackson and waived/injured WR Dennis Houston, giving the team another pass-catching option for Friday's preseason finale

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Jaguars | Preseason Week Three

Find out how to watch, stream or listen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars in Preseason Week Three on August 28, 2026

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Jaguars Joint Practice: Day 2

Top observations from the second joint practice between the Buccaneers and the Jaguars at Miller Electric Center

Photos: Buccaneers Joint Practice with Jacksonville Jaguars - Day 2

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars during 2026 Training Camp on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Jacksonville Jaguars training facility.

Tristan Wirfs & Josiah Trotter on Getting Better Everyday | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Tristan Wirfs & LB Josiah Trotter as they speak to the media after Wednesday's joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Baker Mayfield: Tristan Wirfs' Return is "Relaxing"

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield was pleased to see All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs back in the mix in full-team practice work on Tuesday in Jacksonville, noting how Wirfs' presence made the offensive process more comfortable

The Battle For Final Roster Spots | Training Camp Report

Senior Staff Writer/Editor Scott Smith & Team Reporter Casey Phillips report on the latest news from Buccaneers' 2026 Training Camp. They discussed takeaways from yesterday's joint practice, shared player updates, and looked ahead to Friday's final preseason game vs. the Jaguars.

Todd Bowles on Tristan Wirfs Returning to Practice | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. HC Bowles discussed the final day of joint practice, CB Benjamin Morrsion's development and roster spots being up for grabs.

Photos: Buccaneers Joint Practice with Jacksonville Jaguars

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars during 2026 Training Camp on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at the Jacksonville Jaguars training facility.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Jaguars Joint Practice: Day 1

Top observations form the first joint practice between the Buccaneers and the Jaguars at Miller Electric Center

Bucs Travel Upstate for Joint-Practice in Jacksonville | Training Camp Report

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & The Voice of the Buccaneers Tony Castricone report on the latest news from Buccaneers' 2026 Training Camp. They discussed the action at Bucs-Jags joint practice, standout players and storylines to follow as the week progresses.

Chris Godwin Jr. & Tez Johnson on Talent in WR Room | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Jr. & WR Tez Johnson as they speak to the media after Tuesday's Preseason Week 3 practice.

Bucs Add Rookie Receiver Matthew Henry

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed rookie WR Matthew Henry, most recently of Western Kentucky, and placed rookie DL Deshawn McKnight on injured reserve

Todd Bowles Discusses Joint Practice vs. Jags | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Tuesday's joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. HC Bowles discussed the team playing with emotion, player progression and his takeaways from today's action.

Baker Mayfield on Importance of Execution | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Tuesday's joint practice vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. QB Mayfield discussed the roster's depth, the growth in the quarterback room and the final preseason game on Friday.

Ko Kieft's Touchdown vs. Chiefs | Call of the Game

Tony Castricone, the Voice of the Buccaneers, calls the moment of the Bucs' 16-15 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Preseason Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, TE Ko Kieft's touchdown.

Photos: Bucs Depart For Joint Practice vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departing for joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 24, 2026.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Chiefs | Preseason Week 2

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 16-15 comeback victory over the Chiefs in Preseason Week Two at Raymond James Stadium

Chiefs vs. Bucs Preseason Week 2 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

Single Game Tickets

Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising