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Takeaways from Buccaneers-Jaguars Joint Practice: Day 2

Top observations from the second joint practice between the Buccaneers and the Jaguars at Miller Electric Center

Aug 26, 2026 at 02:18 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Training camp Takeaways August 26

Rueben Bain Jr. Injury Status

Buccaneers first-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. suffered an AC sprain during Tuesday's joint practice with the Jaguars but Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed that he will be ready to go for Week One against the Bengals on the road.

"He has a sore shoulder that he is dealing with so we kept him out today, but he will be fine," described Bowles.

Bain has won consistently throughout training camp in his one-on-one reps. For a rookie, it is the diversified way he is winning with various moves in his arsenal and the quickness with which he does so that has garnered lavish praise. He possesses elite bend and ankle flexion for his size, along with explosive power. Bain can win with both power and finesse and has bolstered Tampa Bay's defensive line. The former Hurricane has a lethal hump move to work underneath blockers and speed-to-power conversion. His uncommon work ethic and voracious passion for the game have already made an impact in the trenches.

Josiah Trotter Interception

On Wednesday at Miler Electric Center, second-round pick Josiah Trotter nabbed an interception. In man-to-man coverage, Trotter played to his leverage and covered the running back, Bhayshul Tuten. He blanketed the back, staying in his hip pocket from the initial stutter and go on the opposition's release. Trotter looked up to see the ball sailing towards the back in the end zone and got his hands up to pluck the football out of the air. The first-year player is competing for the middle linebacker, 'Mike' role and has showcased his multifaceted skillset in Jacksonville. Trotter plays with superb awareness as a run defender and stays disciplined in run fits to clog gaps. He quickly works downhill and strikes with ferocity. Trotter plunges through gaps with timely blitzes and has continued elevating his coverage skills as a three-down player. On Wednesday, his acumen was on full display.

"He's an instinctive football player," noted Bowles. "He's very smart. He's not just strong, he's savvy. He knows how to slip blocks when it's time to slip blocks, and you can't teach that."

Ayden Garnes Pick

On Wednesday, undrafted rookie Ayden Garnes made an impact. On his noteworthy play, the Jaguars' receiver settled into the void over the middle of the field and turned to the quarterback on a curl. Nick Mullens delivered the football and Garnes had flown from the right side of the field to undercut the pass for a momentum-shifting interception. He has made timely plays look routine throughout training camp and is making a strong case for one of the final cornerback spots on the roster. Garnes pairs quick feet with 4.39-second speed and effectively mirrors receivers, staying in phase. He plays with proficient route recognition and awareness, elevating the Bucs' secondary.

"We knew he was talented, but he's kind of calmed down," said Bowles. "Instead of making plays [and] exchanging one-for-one, he's playing the right way and he's doing the little things right. It's the stuff he does when the ball doesn't come his way that's been impressing us."

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