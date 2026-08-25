Takeaways from Buccaneers-Jaguars Joint Practice: Day 1

Ted Hurst III Standout Day

The game is slowing down for rookie receiver Ted Hurst III and the results were on full display on Tuesday at the Miller Electric Center. Hurst, the team's vertical threat, was paired against Jaguars' Travis Hunter throughout the practice and found success, notably a chain-mover over the middle of the field. Baker Mayfield rolled out of the pocket and hit the receiver's chest as he crossed the field. His absorption of Zac Robinson's offense has fostered production between the hash marks, allowing him to play fast. Hurst uses his long frame to work over the top on 50/50 balls and he has the speed to stress corners deep. He is adept at boxing out defenders on in-breaking routes and plays with effective body control. Hurst effectively generates separation for back-shoulder catches on fades and imposes his will in contested catch situations.

"I think he has been doing a great job," said Chris Godwin Jr. on Hurst. "He is very receptive to coaching and he wants to be a great player. I think the sky is the limit. He has an unbelievable potential to make some really, really good plays. He is so explosive, especially for that size. He has that ability to jump and make really tough catches."

Tristan Wirfs Return

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs strained his hamstring during a conditioning run early in training camp and returned to 11-on-11 work against the Jaguars on Tuesday. The tone-setter galvanized the offense with his presence and will continue to be monitored in his progression.

"Good to see him fresh," said Todd Bowles on Wirfs. "Obviously, he is making progress, so we just have to keep making strides."

Wirfs, a technician with freaky athleticism, possesses outstanding lateral quickness and upper-body power. He is able to mirror rushers around the arc with his proficient shuffle and in addition to Wirfs, nose tackle Vita Vea made his highly-anticipated return to the field on Tuesday. He had a successful rep in one-on-one work against Robert Hainsey with his trademark bull rush and elevated the defensive line play during the team period. Vea overwhelms at the point of attack and quickly sheds blockers with a stunning punch.

Friday Status for Starters

The Buccaneers could be following a similar routine this week to the regimen in New York for Preseason Week One. Following two joint practices with the Jets, Tampa Bay's starters were held out of field action during the exhibition clash at MetLife Stadium and when asked about the first-team playing on Friday at EverBank Stadium, Bowles conveyed that the starters will likely be on the sideline.

"Right now I am leaning towards not playing them but we will see how tomorrow goes," noted Bowles.