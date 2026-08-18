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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Are In "Good Place" with New Offense

The Bucs are in the midst of installing another new offense under coordinator Zac Robinson, and QB Baker Mayfield says the process has gone well to this point in training camp

Aug 18, 2026 at 04:03 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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In 2026, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense will be under the direction of a different coordinator for the fifth season in a row. The 2022 campaign marked the end of Byron Leftwich's four-year run in that role, and he was then followed by Dave Canales in 2023, Liam Coen in 2024 and Josh Grizzard in 2025. Canales and Coen were both one-and-done in Tampa because they quickly got head coaching opportunities, while the attempt to create continuity from Coen's scheme by promoting from within with Josh Grizzard produced underwhelming results, though a long list of injuries had a lot to do with that.

Now the offense is under the guidance of Zac Robinson, who spent the previous two seasons as the Atlanta Falcons' coordinator and has his roots in Sean McVay's system. Those Buccaneers who have been with the team through all or most of these five years have obviously become accustomed to using training camp as the time to absorb a new playbook, but that doesn't necessarily make the process any easier.

As such, it is encouraging to hear from the on-field leader of that attack that the process has been running smoothly. So far, so good, says quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been on hand for all except the final Leftwich year.

"As any offense goes when you start camp you kind of have a base foundation for the plays, your Day One stuff," said Mayfield. "And then as camp and the installs go on, you continue to put things in and it gets to the point where you're trying to iron out the final details and checks, make sure that I'm doing my job for the guys as best as possible. So that process has been good; I think we're in a good place."

Bucs vs. Jets Preseason Week 1 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's preseason game against the New York Jets on Friday, August 14, 2026.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 and Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 and Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65, Guard Elijah Klein #79 and Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65, Guard Elijah Klein #79 and Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 and Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 and Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - The preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - The preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 and Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 and Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38, Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson and Safeties Coach Tim Atkins of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38, Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson and Safeties Coach Tim Atkins of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Xavier Williams #26, Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Xavier Williams #26, Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Guard Ben Scott #66 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Guard Ben Scott #66 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18, Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18, Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 and Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 and Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kadarius Calloway #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kadarius Calloway #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81, Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8, Kicker B.T. Potter #33, Punter Riley Dixon #9, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Guard Ben Scott #66, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81, Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8, Kicker B.T. Potter #33, Punter Riley Dixon #9, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Guard Ben Scott #66, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Xavier Williams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Xavier Williams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 and Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 and Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 and Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 and Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 and Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 and Linebacker John Bullock #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 and Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 and Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 and Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 and Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 and Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 and Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - August 14, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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As hard-working and dedicated as all the other players on offense can be in getting the new offense set, it won't work if the quarterback isn't up to speed. Head Coach Todd Bowles has seen Baker do everything necessary to make sure he's ready to run the show.

"There's a lot of nuances to it," said Bowles of Robinson's playbook. "I think [Mayfield] has done a great job. He's in here every morning at 7:00 a.m. [which] people don't see. He's got it down pretty good. He's got a good feel for it."

One of the bigger adjustments for the players in Robinson's scheme, and one that the offensive line has happiy embraced, is more variety in the run game calls, with the addition of a number of wide-zone concepts. The Buccaneers ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game and third in yards per carry in 2024 under Coen but slipped to 21st and 26th in those two categories, respectively, last season. Mayfield sees a more varied scheme potentially getting the Bucs back to a more balanced attack in 2026.

"I think just not always relying on the gap scheme stuff," he said. "I think when you look at it, we started out as much more mid-zone and zone schemes in 2024, and then the changeup was our gap-puller game. We were able to increase people and they didn't know what was coming. Last year, we kind of leaned on that too much to where teams can really tee off on it, bring some pressures to stop that. It's tough to run when defenses get a bead on that. I think Zac's understanding of the run game and how to keep teams unbalanced on the defensive side of the ball, how to set things and just the play-action of the run game. I've said it to you guys: You can't win in this league dropping 50 times a game, drop back 50 times a game. You have to be able to run the ball, have to be able to do play-action, screen. You need to be able to throw it when you have to, but it starts with the run game and then play-acton after that."

Of course, Robinson and Bowles can map out exactly how they want to run this process of installing a new offense, but it won't always go exactly to plan. One factor that inevitably affects plans in every training camp across the league is injuries. Key players such as Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Tez Johnson and Cade Otton have led to some lineup shuffling, but in some cases that has produced results that perhaps the coaching staff wasn not contemplating when camp began.

"Guys being nicked up and having to flex guys in, it's given us an opportunity to kind of explore some different packages, put guys in different spots, testing things," said Mayfield. "Obviously, you want everybody out there, but it's been good for us to deal with some challenges early on. It's going to happen in-season."

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