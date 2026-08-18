Baker Mayfield: Bucs Are In "Good Place" with New Offense

In 2026, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense will be under the direction of a different coordinator for the fifth season in a row. The 2022 campaign marked the end of Byron Leftwich's four-year run in that role, and he was then followed by Dave Canales in 2023, Liam Coen in 2024 and Josh Grizzard in 2025. Canales and Coen were both one-and-done in Tampa because they quickly got head coaching opportunities, while the attempt to create continuity from Coen's scheme by promoting from within with Josh Grizzard produced underwhelming results, though a long list of injuries had a lot to do with that.
Now the offense is under the guidance of Zac Robinson, who spent the previous two seasons as the Atlanta Falcons' coordinator and has his roots in Sean McVay's system. Those Buccaneers who have been with the team through all or most of these five years have obviously become accustomed to using training camp as the time to absorb a new playbook, but that doesn't necessarily make the process any easier.
As such, it is encouraging to hear from the on-field leader of that attack that the process has been running smoothly. So far, so good, says quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been on hand for all except the final Leftwich year.
"As any offense goes when you start camp you kind of have a base foundation for the plays, your Day One stuff," said Mayfield. "And then as camp and the installs go on, you continue to put things in and it gets to the point where you're trying to iron out the final details and checks, make sure that I'm doing my job for the guys as best as possible. So that process has been good; I think we're in a good place."
View the top images of Tampa Bay's preseason game against the New York Jets on Friday, August 14, 2026.
As hard-working and dedicated as all the other players on offense can be in getting the new offense set, it won't work if the quarterback isn't up to speed. Head Coach Todd Bowles has seen Baker do everything necessary to make sure he's ready to run the show.
"There's a lot of nuances to it," said Bowles of Robinson's playbook. "I think [Mayfield] has done a great job. He's in here every morning at 7:00 a.m. [which] people don't see. He's got it down pretty good. He's got a good feel for it."
One of the bigger adjustments for the players in Robinson's scheme, and one that the offensive line has happiy embraced, is more variety in the run game calls, with the addition of a number of wide-zone concepts. The Buccaneers ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game and third in yards per carry in 2024 under Coen but slipped to 21st and 26th in those two categories, respectively, last season. Mayfield sees a more varied scheme potentially getting the Bucs back to a more balanced attack in 2026.
"I think just not always relying on the gap scheme stuff," he said. "I think when you look at it, we started out as much more mid-zone and zone schemes in 2024, and then the changeup was our gap-puller game. We were able to increase people and they didn't know what was coming. Last year, we kind of leaned on that too much to where teams can really tee off on it, bring some pressures to stop that. It's tough to run when defenses get a bead on that. I think Zac's understanding of the run game and how to keep teams unbalanced on the defensive side of the ball, how to set things and just the play-action of the run game. I've said it to you guys: You can't win in this league dropping 50 times a game, drop back 50 times a game. You have to be able to run the ball, have to be able to do play-action, screen. You need to be able to throw it when you have to, but it starts with the run game and then play-acton after that."
Of course, Robinson and Bowles can map out exactly how they want to run this process of installing a new offense, but it won't always go exactly to plan. One factor that inevitably affects plans in every training camp across the league is injuries. Key players such as Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Tez Johnson and Cade Otton have led to some lineup shuffling, but in some cases that has produced results that perhaps the coaching staff wasn not contemplating when camp began.
"Guys being nicked up and having to flex guys in, it's given us an opportunity to kind of explore some different packages, put guys in different spots, testing things," said Mayfield. "Obviously, you want everybody out there, but it's been good for us to deal with some challenges early on. It's going to happen in-season."