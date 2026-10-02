Week Four Expert Picks: Packers at Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finish up a three-game homestand on Sunday with a visit from the Packers, with whom they previously shared a division for a quarter century. The Buccaneers are still searching for their first win of the 2026 season, but they have won three of their last four games against Green Bay, playoffs included. Both teams are looking to turn their seasons around after dispiriting losses in Week three. To find out how to watch, listen and livestream the game, click here.

Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels making his debut start is obviously a significant part of every analysts predictions; for most it's a reason to go with the Green Bay but a few do see it as a possible spark for the Buccaneers. As for Green Bay, there are concerns about the team's injury-ravaged offensive line and the very high pressure rate it has allowed, but then others see this as a chance for improvement against a Bucs pass rush that has not produced much yet. There are also concerns about Green Bay's league-worst rushing attack but a high level of confidence in the pass-game trio of Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. A couple analysts noted that the Packers have had extra time to prepare for the Buccaneers after playing on Thursday night in Week Three.

Analyst Bobby Kownack of NFL.com explains why he could see the Bucs having success with Daniels under center:

"Once upon a time, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito led the Giants to a shocking upset over the Packers, rushing for 71 yards while throwing for another 158 and a touchdown. That was against a 2023 version of Green Bay playing far better than a Packers squad currently in full-blown crisis mode. With Baker Mayfield out several weeks due to a dislocated thumb, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, who impressed enough in preseason to win the backup job, has a chance to pen a similar story. Daniels finding a way to spark Tampa Bay's struggling offense isn't as farfetched as it might seem."

The Buccaneers are 3.5-point underdogs at home and are not popular among the prognosticators this week. Here's what some of them are predicting will occur on Sunday at Raymond JamesStadium:

NFL.com – The Bucs get the nod from two out of five contributors

ESPN.com – The Mighty 11, from Jeremy Fowler to Ben Solak, assemble again…and go 100% with Packers

CBSSports.com – Pete Prisco predicts punishment from Packers by six points

USA Today – Two experts predict Green Bay blowouts but a third foresees a narrow Bucs win

Bleacher Report – Picking against the spread, seven reporters split 5-2 in Green Bay's favor

Pro Football Talk – Mike Florio, still without Chris Simms as a foil, picks the Packers by eight

Sports Illustrated – Albert Breer and seven other MMQB staffers side with the Packers