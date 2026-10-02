Jalon Daniels Brings "Different Energy Level," A'Shawn Robinson's Leadership and More | Bucs Blitz

Cutting it Loose

Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb against the Vikings in Week Three and undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels will make his starting debut against the Packers on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. The young signal-caller won the backup role in a competition during training camp and impressed with his poise during the preseason slate, accumulating 239 passing yards, a touchdown and an 83.4 passer rating, along with 37 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. The former Kansas star showcased his compact release, ability to make throws off-platform with various angles, scrambling prowess and touch on the football. After the team's 0-3 start, Daniels will strive to resurrect the offense in Week Four, getting the team back on track in the win column. Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson praised Daniels' infectious energy and confidence on the field.

"If there's a guy that I've been around that's been this young [that's prepared] to go knock out an opportunity, it would be JD," noted Robinson. "I mean, you guys have been around him. He will not be scared. He'll go in there. He's got juice. He's got a ton of confidence, even barking out plays in the huddle throughout the week. That was, like you mentioned, all throughout preseason, and there was a different energy level when he was playing in those preseason games. [I] anticipate that exact same thing. At the end of the day, when the football is kicked off at one o'clock, it's football to him. He's got to go trust himself, cut it loose, trust his instincts, trust his preparation that he's been preparing for really since he got here. You know, obviously his journey and how quickly it escalated throughout training camp was a credit to just him doing a great job with his opportunity. So, he's got a cool opportunity. [We're] all looking forward to just seeing him play football, man. It's the game that he has played for a long time. You're always excited to see these young guys get out and just be able to cut it loose, trust yourself."

Getting Ted Rolling

Rookie Ted Hurst III scored in the first quarter on a 40-yard touchdown against the Vikings on a post route to make it a 10-7 game. That play helped trim the deficit after Myles Price's 86-yard punt return for a touchdown. The touchdown was Hurst's lone reception of the day as a myriad of factors played into his small sample size in Week Three. Hurst accelerates quickly into routes and is a catch-and-run playmaker. He pairs superb ball-tracking skills with crisp footwork in-and-out of breaks. When asked about his few targets against the Vikings, Robinson emphasized finding ways to get the ball in Hurst's hands to foster offensive growth.

"Coverage can dictate where some things go at certain times," he said. "He definitely had some opportunities to possibly get a few more touches, and the ball didn't find him last week for one reason or another. But yeah, we've got to keep Ted rolling. He's done a great job, man. I can't say enough good things about him. It was great to see his first touchdown on that – it was a big play. Obviously, we're down 10-0, we needed a spark. It was great protection, great job by Bake spotting him, and he ran a great route to finish it off. So, I've got to find ways, really, for all these guys. We've got a unique skill group [where] the ball can [be] dished around. So, it might be a game where somebody gets hot, they get a [few] more touches, but Ted has been doing a great job. He's separating, he's open, and we've definitely got to find him when he is."

Beast Mode

A'Shawn Robinson secured the second interception of his career against the Vikings after Vita Vea batted Kyler Murray's pass at the line of scrimmage. Robinson helped set the tone defensively as the Bucs held the Vikings to 230 total yards of offense and a 13% third down conversion rate. He is built like a fire hydrant and the powerful specimen delivers a stunning punch and quickly overwhelms guards and centers. He can generate push as a pass rusher and running backs rarely escape his grasp once he is locked on the target. Robinson has elevated the defensive line with brute strength and has held the unit accountable with his leadership style.