Jalon Daniels' High Spirits, Packers' Explosive Offense and More | Bucs Blitz

Always Competitive

Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels will make his NFL starting debut against the Green Bay Packers in Week Four, replacing the injured Baker Mayfield. Mayfield dislocated his right thumb against the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three and Daniels will look to become the fifth quarterback in franchise history to win his first career NFL start and the first undrafted player to do so. Thirty of 33 points scored by Tampa Bay during the 2026 preseason slate came with Daniels leading the drive. He earned the backup job with his production and poise during the exhibition games and will vie to continue the trend on the grand stage. Daniels can push the ball downfield and throws with touch. He can move the sticks on both designed runs and scrambles with vision as a runner. Daniels can make throws off-platform and has impressed teammates with his demeanor.

"He knows that he is destined to be here for a reason and you can see it on the field and how he approaches everything," said Ted Hurst III. "He is never down on himself, and he is always competitive and in high spirits."

Explosive

The Packers' passing offense is tied for fourth in the NFL (266.7). Quarterback Jordan Love has a talented trio of weapons at his disposal in receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden along with tight end Tucker Kraft. Through three games, Love has thrown for 844 yards (fourth most in the NFL) and six touchdowns. He has primarily dished the ball to Watson (284 yards) and Golden (253) - both of whom rank in the top eight in the league in receiving yards. Golden is averaging 16.9 yards per catch and Watson is at the 16.7 mark, ranking eighth and ninth in the league among players with at least 10 catches. Love has a tight spiral from a variety of arm angles and attacks the middle of the field with ease. He can extend plays with scrambling and has elevated the Packers' offense with arm talent and a compact release. Golden has great acceleration into routes and can work all three levels of the field. He effectively alters the tempo of routes and Watson can proficiently generate separation in a linear route tree. The field-stretcher has become a go-to target, along with Kraft. Kraft can adjust to haul in difficult grabs and absorbs contact to maintain concentration through contested catches. He quickly works upfield off stop routes and plays with solid body control.

"They are explosive," said Head Coach Todd Bowles on the Packers' offense. "Tucker Kraft is playing very well and they have the two young receivers outside in Watson and Golden and they are playing unbelievable and both are very fast as well. He puts the ball on a dime and knows how to get rid of it and he understands the offense very well."

Added Snaps

Outside linebacker David Walker currently leads the Buccaneers with 2.0 sacks, despite only being on the field for 28 snaps through two games (15%) – the lowest mark by any outside/inside linebacker on the depth chart. Walker has also logged two quarterback hits and has made the most of his opportunities on the field. The former three-time Consensus All-American and 2024 Buck Buchanan Award winner bursts off the ball and utilizes his strength and quickness to diversify his rush portfolio, winning in a variety of ways. He plays with natural leverage to dip underneath blockers and pairs a violent punch with insane power in his lower half to anchor at the point. Walker has earned praise from the coaching staff and when asked about an uptick in snaps, Bowles was quick to respond favorably on his behalf.