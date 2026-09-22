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Baker Mayfield on the Vikings' Defense and More, and Taneka Bowles Hosts Philanthropic Fashion Experience | Bucs Blitz

Baker Mayfield joined the Bucs Players’ Table Show and discussed the status of the team, Emeka Egbuka’s touchdown play and Brian Flores’ defense in Minnesota, while Taneka Bowles hosted the Tampa Bay Fashion Experience on Friday Night

Sep 22, 2026 at 02:28 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs Blitz Sept.22

Consistency

For the first time in 12 years, the Buccaneers have started 0-2 following a 23-19 loss the Browns in Week two at Raymond James Stadium. Other than a five-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Egbuka in the third quarter, which capped off a nine-play, 65-yard drive, Tampa Bay was unable to reach the end zone and had to settle for field goals too often. Inefficiency in the red zone, combined with penalties and negative plays, became the storyline for the Bucs' offense against the Browns. After both the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints produced wins this past Sunday, the Bucs are one game off in the NFC South race. Against the Vikings in Week Three, attention to detail, being fundamentally sound and eliminating self-inflicted wounds will be paramount while facing undefeated 2-0 team that is getting Kyler Murray back off concussion protocol. On the Bucs Players' Table Show, Quarterback Baker Mayfield discussed the current status of the team after two losses to start the 2026 slate.

"Everything that we want is there," said Mayfield. "It is just a matter of execution, no negative plays, we keep shooting ourselves in the foot and so just trying to sustain drives consistently for that long without having any explosive plays is hard in this league. So, we have to be able to not have those penalties, but also get a few more explosive plays and we were really close on some of the stuff in the passing game. Some of the run game stuff was coming together yesterday but the pass game it is frustrating on getting landmarks down with receivers and making sure that we are on the same page when it comes down to it. It is never going to be exactly how you draw it up when you are installing it in meetings and whatnot, trying to make sure that if it is the perfect coverage that I am on time, those guys are on time and that they are in their spots and I am giving them enough air to adjust to it. We are so close and that is the frustrating part about it."

Emeka Egbuka's 5-Yard Touchdown

On the opening offensive possession out of halftime, the Bucs were able to march down the field and score. The 65-yard drive included a 24-yard gain by Chris Godwin Jr. off a crosser, a 14-yard gain by Bucky Irving on first-and-10 where Mayfield delivered a key block once Irving cutback, a nine-yard gain by Cade Otton on a chip-and-release route and a nine-yard scramble by Mayfield on third down for the conversion. On the scoring play, with Ronnie Hickman hanging on Mayfield's leg, he delivered a dart and Egbuka was able to adjust in the back of the end zone with a sensational sliding grab to give Tampa Bay a 16-9 advantage.

"Kind of an unscouted look up front, saw pressure down there so we were able to move to the left side and on the right side they did it differently, they triggered," noted Mayfield. "As soon as the safety saw Cade, he was not actually blocking, but it was kind of a delayed shallow to the other side, and as soon as the safety saw that, he triggered. So, I came off the fake and looked to Chris in the flat on the right and this guy, I could smell his breath almost, and was trying to avoid that and tried to get up in the pocket and as soon as I threw it, I thought 'Oh no. That is behind him.' But he made an unbelievable catch right there."

Vikings Overview

The Buccaneers will take on the undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Mayfield and company will take on the Brian Flores blitz-centric unit. Flores frequently dials up the blitz and utilizes a 3-4 base system with hybrid subpackages and multiple fronts to counter the league's growing trend of 11 personnel. Last year, the Vikings ranked third in total defense, fourth in third-down defense and seventh in scoring defense. In Week Three, the Bucs' offense will vie to build continuity as a unit while sustaining drives.

"Any time you are playing Minnesota and Brian Flores in general, you have to have a Cover Zero plan, but they do an incredible job of mixing up looks," described Mayfield. "It could be the exact same look if it actually is an all-out blitz and then they will bluff out and play Cover Two and drop eight and things like that, so being able to have a good program and key in on the little details and just being on the same page."

Taneka Bowles Hosts Tampa Bay Fashion Experience For a Cause

On Friday, September 18, Taneka Bowles, wife of Head Coach Todd Bowles, hosted the fourth annual Tampa Bay Fashion Experience at the Avila Golf and Country Club. The evening festivities included a carnival-themed cocktail hour followed by a runway showcase featuring renowned designer Guiseppe Di Morabito. Funds raised went to the Silver Oaks Housing Development to further philanthropic efforts in the neurodivergent community. Buccaneer players Ted Hurst III, Jalon Daniels, Payne Durham, Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, Yaya Diaby and A'Shawn Robinson came to show support. During the event, Hurst and Daniels escorted their mothers on the runway, celebrating the most influential people in their respective lives.

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