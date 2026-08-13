Baker Mayfield Chats Stacked WR Room on '4th and South' | Bucs Blitz

Loaded Receiver Room

The Buccaneers enter a new era without Mike Evans but his departure is mitigated with the depth and diverse skillsets in the receiver room, notably Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan. Optimism abounds for the trio, along with the team's young infusion, cushioning the blow of losing a future Hall of Fame receiver. Godwin has resumed peak form during camp and has showcased his physicality at the catch point, proficiency over the middle of the field on crossers, slants and options. He takes advantage of a less restricted release from the slot and is adept on motions/jet sweeps. Egbuka emerged during his rookie campaign and displayed his high football IQ, along with a sensational catch radius and adjustment capability when tracking the ball. He has been moved all along the formation, joined by McMillan. The latter missed the majority of the 2025 slate after suffering a serious neck injury during the preseason contest with the Steelers and made an impact during OTAs and the beginning of camp prior to lower body soreness that has kept him sidelined for several practices. McMillan is a route running technician with an acute understanding of how to bait coverage with leverage and fakes, along with a lethal stair-step prowess. The triad will help ignite the passing game in 2026 and Mayfield discussed the strength of the position room via the ‘4th and South’ Podcast.

"You cannot replace [Evans] and it sounds messed up because he will be a Hall of Fame receiver, but of all the positions to lose a guy like that, our receiver room was kind of made for it," said Mayfield. "I mean Chris is back looking like true CG and looking really, really good. Emeka is a stud and we asked him to do too much last year, like we took advantage of how smart he is just to try and move him around and what not, so he is going to take a big step. Then Jalen McMillan, who has been hurt and got hurt during the preseason last year, but he is probably our best one-on-one receiver separation-wise, juice, so we have three really good guys and then you have young guys like Tez Johnson that played a lot last year and Ted Hurst in the draft and David Sills, a guy that has played a lot of football and knows the system and came over with Z-Rob [Zac Robinson]. Then the other skill guys so to lose Mike stinks, but when you have a room full of guys who have the capability and potential to move around and do different things, that is how you make up for it."

Competitive Drive

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is known for his trademark moxie and fiery disposition on the field. Whether bantering with opposing defensive linemen or putting his body on the line on a third-down scramble, Mayfield gives his all between the hash marks. He is the heartbeat of the Buccaneers' offense and galvanizes the unit with his leadership style and commitment. Mayfield is a quick processor with underrated arm talent. He displays accuracy at all three levels of the field and has elite improvisation talent to throw off-platform, separating his upper and lower body to create velocity. When asked how Mayfield is similar to his predecessor in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady, Tristan Wirfs detailed their competitive nature on '4th and South.'

"Tom is uber competitive and Baker is uber competitive," described Wirfs. "It is just, Bake is going to put the team on his back like, 'let's f-ing go. We are going to go to war,' and you are like, 'Yeah, I am in.' That is how it was with Tom."

Standout Stars

Throughout 2026 training camp, several players have turned heads for the Buccaneers, including outside linebackers David Walker and Rueben Bain Jr., along with rookie receiver Ted Hurst III. During camp at the AdventHealth Training Center and one-on-one drills with the Jets at joint practices in New Jersey, both Bain and Walker put on a show. Both have quickly worked their way into the backfield with an impressive attack portfolio. Bain hits blockers with violent hand strikes and synchronizes his hands and feet to work around the edge. He pairs immense power with flexion and has already shown the ability to adjust if his initial maneuver does not do the trick. Bain's strength has stunned blockers into the lap of the quarterback on multiple would-be sacks, as has Walker.

Walker has tallied a would-be sack in every single camp practice and logged multiple on Wednesday at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. He has freaky power with an advanced rush portfolio. Walker utilizes a series of moves to test blockers, then after evaluating their weight distribution and habits, he exploits it. He has a superb bull-rush and double swipe to collapse the pocket. The instinctive rusher has set the tone defensively and has solidified the frontline.