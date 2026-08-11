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Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 11

On Tuesday for the Buccaneers, several players stood out for the visiting team during a scrimmage with the Jets including Rueben Bain Jr. and Alex Anzalone

Aug 11, 2026 at 04:17 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bain Takeaways Day 11

Alex Anzalone Pick During 7-on-7

Buccaneers' inside linebacker Alex Anzalone nabbed a pick during the seven-on-seven period of Jets' while covering tight end Jelani Woods. Woods ran a dig route and after he cut toward the middle of the field at a 90-degree angle, Anzalone gained inside leverage and undercut the route to intercept Geno Smith. Anzalone has been a catalyst on defense for the Bucs throughout the offseason, blanketing both backs and tight ends in coverage, along with making his way into the backfield on blitzes. He possesses elite range with exceptional range, fluid hips in space and acceleration to match offensive weapons down the seam. On Tuesday, he elevated the defense.

Powerful Bain

First-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. became a one-man wrecking crew during Tuesday's competitive exhibition with the Jets. He overwhelmed with power during the early practice, pushing tackles into the lap of the quarterback for would-be sacks and even worked in an impressive long-arm one-handed maneuver off a straight bull rush. The young pass rusher has met expectations with his disruption in the trenches and a heavy punch. Bain has outstanding flexion in his lower body and moves tackles off-balance with ease. He held his own at the point of attack and was a standout on Tuesday against an unfamiliar foe.

Injury Status: Jake Browning

Quarterback Jake Browning sustained an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's practice with the Jets. The Bucs signed Browning back in March to add depth. He served as the Bengals' backup quarterback for a third-straight season in 2025, after spending the '21 and '22 campaigns on Cincinnati's practice squad. In 2025, Browning made three game starts (five games played) and totaled 81 completions on 125 attempts for 771 yards and six touchdowns. Head Coach Todd Bowles did not have any specifics on the injury but did note he was expected to start at quarterback against the Jets on Friday. If Browning is unavailable, it will likely be Connor Bazelak and Jalon Daniels splitting time under center.

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