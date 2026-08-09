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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 10

A look at key plays from Sunday’s practice, including touchdowns by Chris Godwin Jr. and Ted Hurst III, along with an overview of the upcoming joint practices with the Jets

Aug 09, 2026 at 12:13 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Takeaways Practice Day 10

Joint Practices with the Jets

The Buccaneers head to New York on Monday and will conduct two joint practices with the Jets on Tuesday and Wednesday. The on-field work against an unfamiliar opponent will break up the monotonous routine and simulate a controlled game-like experience. The intensity will increase as the Bucs face off with the Jets as coaches work through installs and tailored scenarios. Both the offense and defense will have the opportunity to go against different schemes and the day provides the chance to gauge depth during the competitive scrimmages.

"It is a different scheme and making sure that we have our fundamentals and technique down and guys are playing to the ball, playing football," noted Head Coach Todd Bowles on joint practices with the Jets. "Here, it can get a little mundane when you go against the same guy every day and understand each other's schemes and reading what they are trying to do so to go against another scheme and then try to execute your plan and make sure we get ready for the season."

Chris Godwin Jr. Touchdown

During the red zone period, Chris Godwin Jr. scored a touchdown. He lined up on the far left side of the formation and ran a square out, boxing out the defender. Baker Mayfield delivered a strike and Godwin hauled in the grab. Godwin has been a go-to target for Mayfield throughout camp and has showcased his reliable hands, physicality at the catch point and proficiency on option routes. He has been utilized all along the formation and became a bright spot for Tampa Bay's offense on Sunday.

"I think he is healthy right now," said Bowles on Godwin. "In the past he has been hurt the last two but he is a lot healthier right now and he is into it mentally he is sharp and he is tough, he understands that he is a great mentor to the guys. He is still a playmaker for us, and he makes big plays in the passing and blocking game. He is peaking at the right time."

Ted Hurst III Score

Rookie Ted Hurst III has garnered the trust of Baker Mafield. During the red zone period to conclude Period Nine on Sunday, Hurst crossed the goal line. He lined up on the far-right side of the formation and climbed the ladder to grab a back-shoulder touchdown off a fade. Hurst has the speed to stress corners downfield and quickly hits the accelerator in his routes. The first-year player effectively tracks the ball and is quick in and out of breaks. The long-legged wideout made an impact for Tampa Bay, working over the top of the defensive back.

"Just trying to show that that is my game to go up and attacking the ball," said Hurst. "Lately I have felt like I have not been doing that much but it kind of starts in the morning getting up and just coming in a 6:30 and getting the walk-thru in before we even get outside so that I can just play fast as I want to and not thinking on the field."

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