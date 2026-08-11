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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Looming Preseason Opener Means First Bucs Depth Chart of 2026

The Buccaneers' 2026 depth chart remains a work in progress as the team proceeds through training camp and the preseason, but the upcoming game against the Jets requires the release of a first draft

Aug 11, 2026 at 04:23 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open up their 2026 preseason slate on Saturday with a game against the New York Jets in the Meadowlands. It will likely be contested by younger players and those battling for the last spots on the regular season roster. As such, it probably will not provide many clues as to how the depth chart is shaking out. Still, the NFL requires teams to release a depth chart prior to their preseason openers, even though many of the battles for spots on that chart are still being waged.

Thus, we have the Buccaneers' first official – if not exactly set in stone – depth chart of 2026, which was published on Monday as part of the game release distributed by the team's Communications Department. The listed starters are not exactly surprising; the Buccaneers are returning a high percentage of their starters from last season, particularly on offense.

There are some listings of note on this work-in-progress depth chart. First-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. is the only rookie listed among the starters, though several of his teammates from the 2026 draft class are expected to earn significant roles. With Mike Evans not on the squad for the first time in 13 years, the listed starters at wide receiver are Jalen McMillan, Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka. Second-year cornerback Jacob Parrish has been running with the first team defense as an outside corner for the duration of training camp, and that's indicated here with his listing as a starter opposite Zyon McCollum. Incumbent starter SirVocea Dennis is one of the two linebackers listed as starters but he is getting significant competition for that job from rookie Josiah Trotter. Again, however, these are all developing situations.

Here's the first listing of the 22 starters on offense and defense for the 2026 Buccaneers:

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LB Alex Anzalone #34
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LB Alex Anzalone #34

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Rueben Bain Jr. #3
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OLB Rueben Bain Jr. #3

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Marcus Banks #39
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S Marcus Banks #39

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Graham Barton #62
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C Graham Barton #62

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Connor Bazelak #8
5 / 91

QB Connor Bazelak #8

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Chris Braswell #43
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OLB Chris Braswell #43

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Ben Bredeson #68
7 / 91

G Ben Bredeson #68

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Jake Browning #5
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QB Jake Browning #5

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB John Bullock #57
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LB John Bullock #57

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Kadarius Calloway #49
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WR Kadarius Calloway #49

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL DeMonte Capehart #90
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DL DeMonte Capehart #90

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Benjamin Chukwuma #70
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T Benjamin Chukwuma #70

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Devin Culp #82
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TE Devin Culp #82

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LS Scott Daly #71
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LS Scott Daly #71

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Jalon Daniels #10
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QB Jalon Daniels #10

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LS Evan Deckers #86
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LS Evan Deckers #86

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB SirVocea Dennis #8
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LB SirVocea Dennis #8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Yaya Diaby #0
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OLB Yaya Diaby #0

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P Riley Dixon #9
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P Riley Dixon #9

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Payne Durham #87
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TE Payne Durham #87

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Emeka Egbuka #2
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WR Emeka Egbuka #2

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Dan Feeney #65
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G Dan Feeney #65

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81
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TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Marshall Foerner #74
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T Marshall Foerner #74

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Caden Fordham #46
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LB Caden Fordham #46

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Kenneth Gainwell #1
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RB Kenneth Gainwell #1

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Ayden Garnes #24
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CB Ayden Garnes #24

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin Jr. #14
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WR Chris Godwin Jr. #14

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Luke Goedeke #67
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G Luke Goedeke #67

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Josiah Green #96
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DL Josiah Green #96

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Garrett Greene #85
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WR Garrett Greene #85

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Luke Haggard #72
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T Luke Haggard #72

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DB Josh Hayes #32
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DB Josh Hayes #32

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Yasir Holmes #57
34 / 91

OLB Yasir Holmes #57

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Dennis Houston #89
35 / 91

WR Dennis Houston #89

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Ted Hurst III #17
36 / 91

WR Ted Hurst III #17

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Nash Hutmacher #64
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DL Nash Hutmacher #64

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Bucky Irving #7
38 / 91

RB Bucky Irving #7

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneer/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Nick Jackson #53
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LB Nick Jackson #53

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Kameron Johnson #19
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WR Kameron Johnson #19

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Tez Johnson #15
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WR Tez Johnson #15

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Jayson Jones #93
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DL Jayson Jones #93

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Mohamed Kamara #59
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OLB Mohamed Kamara #59

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Calijah Kancey #94
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DL Calijah Kancey #94

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Ko Kieft #41
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TE Ko Kieft #41

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Miles Killebrew #29
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S Miles Killebrew #29

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Elijah Klein #79
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G Elijah Klein #79

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Henry Lutovsky #61
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G Henry Lutovsky #61

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Cody Mauch #69
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G Cody Mauch #69

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Baker Mayfield #6
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QB Baker Mayfield #6

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Zyon McCollum #27
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CB Zyon McCollum #27

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Deshawn McKnight #73
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DL Deshawn McKnight #73

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K Chase McLaughlin #4
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K Chase McLaughlin #4

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Jalen McMillan #11
54 / 91

WR Jalen McMillan #11

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Ifeatu Melifonwu
55 / 91

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

CB Benjamin Morrison #21
56 / 91

CB Benjamin Morrison #21

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad #97
57 / 91

OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad #97

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Anthony Nelson #98
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OLB Anthony Nelson #98

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches #56
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DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches #56

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Cade Otton #88
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TE Cade Otton #88

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Roman Parodie
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CB Roman Parodie

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Jacob Parrish #25
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CB Jacob Parrish #25

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Dean Patterson #8
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WR Dean Patterson #8

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K B.T. Potter #33
64 / 91

K B.T. Potter #33

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Jack Pyburn #58
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OLB Jack Pyburn #58

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Eric Rivers Jr. #83
66 / 91

WR Eric Rivers Jr. #83

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Elijah Roberts #95
67 / 91

DL Elijah Roberts #95

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
JJ Roberts #36
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JJ Roberts #36

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL A'Shawn Robinson #91
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DL A'Shawn Robinson #91

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Christian Rozeboom #52
70 / 91

LB Christian Rozeboom #52

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Paul Rubelt #76
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T Paul Rubelt #76

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Billy Schrauth #75
72 / 91

G Billy Schrauth #75

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Ben Scott #66
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G Ben Scott #66

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DB Keionte Scott #22
74 / 91

DB Keionte Scott #22

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Bauer Sharp #84
75 / 91

TE Bauer Sharp #84

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Travis Shaw
76 / 91

DL Travis Shaw

WR David Sills V #80
77 / 91

WR David Sills V #80

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Elijah Simmons #92
78 / 91

DL Elijah Simmons #92

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Justin Skule #77
79 / 91

T Justin Skule #77

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Tykee Smith #23
80 / 91

S Tykee Smith #23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Josiah Trotter #45
81 / 91

LB Josiah Trotter #45

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Sean Tucker #44
82 / 91

RB Sean Tucker #44

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NT Vita Vea #50
83 / 91

NT Vita Vea #50

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB David Walker #51
84 / 91

OLB David Walker #51

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Damarion Williams #28
85 / 91

CB Damarion Williams #28

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Josh Williams #37
86 / 91

RB Josh Williams #37

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 S Xavier Williams (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
87 / 91

26 S Xavier Williams (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Antoine Winfield Jr. #31
88 / 91

S Antoine Winfield Jr. #31

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Tristan Wirfs #78
89 / 91

T Tristan Wirfs #78

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Rashad Wisdom #38
90 / 91

S Rashad Wisdom #38

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Javin Wright #48
91 / 91

LB Javin Wright #48

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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OFFENSE:

WR: Jalen McMillan

WR: Chris Godwin

LT: Tristan Wirfs *

LG: Ben Bredeson

C: Graham Barton

RG: Cody Mauch

RT: Luke Goedeke

WR: Emeka Egbuka

TE: Cade Otton

QB: Baker Mayfield

RB: Bucky Irving

* Currently not practicing due to injury

DEFENSE:

DL: Calijah Kancey

NT: Vita Vea *

DL: A'Shawn Robinson

OLB: Yaya Diaby

ILB: SirVocea Dennis

ILB: Alex Anzalone

OLB: Rueben Bain Jr. ^

CB: Jacob Parrish

CB: Zyon McCollum

S: Antoine Winfield Jr.

S: Tykee Smith

* Currently not practicing due to injury

^ Rookie

Click here to view the Buccaneers' entire first depth chart of 2026.

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