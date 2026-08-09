Bucs Sign Rookie Safety Xavier Williams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their first roster moves since the day training camp opened on Sunday, switching up a spot in the secondary. The team signed rookie safety Xavier Williams, creating an opening on the 91-man roster by waiving veteran cornerback Chase Lucas with a failed-physical designation.

This is Williams' first contract with an NFL team but he did participate in Tampa Bay's rookie mini-camp in May on a tryout basis. He finished his collegiate tenure last year at Cincinnati after previous stops at Charlotte, UCF and Middle Tennessee State. Williams actually began as a quarterback with Charlotte in 2022 before later switching to defense.

Williams recorded 39 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass defensed for the Bearcats last fall, and in 2024 at MTSU he racked up 77 tackles, 3.0 sacks, one interception and three passes defensed.