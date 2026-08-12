How to Watch: Buccaneers at Jets | Preseason Week One

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their 2026 preseason slate at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets on August 14. Kickoff will take place at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Bucs are making their second visit to the Meadowlands in the last four years and will mark the ninth preseason meeting between the two teams. All preseason live games are accessible locally in the app, on Buccaneers.com and on TV via WFLA to local and nearby markets.