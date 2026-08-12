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How to Watch: Buccaneers at Jets | Preseason Week One

NFL preseason action is back! Find out how to watch, stream or listen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets in Preseason Week One on August 14, 2025

Aug 12, 2026 at 05:18 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

HTW Bucs at Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their 2026 preseason slate at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets on August 14. Kickoff will take place at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Bucs are making their second visit to the Meadowlands in the last four years and will mark the ninth preseason meeting between the two teams. All preseason live games are accessible locally in the app, on Buccaneers.com and on TV via WFLA to local and nearby markets.

Matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets

Watch and Stream

  • When: Friday, August 14
  • Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
  • Network: WFLA
  • Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Rondé Barber (analyst) and Jeff Dubrof (reporter)
  • Get your personalized view of the NFL schedule based on your location and services at watch.nfl.com/buccaneers.
  • Follow our official game blog on the Bucs' website and app, starting at kickoff for notes and analysis.
  • Watch live out-of-market Preseason games on NFL+, click here to sign up.
  • All live preseason games are accessible locally in the app and on Buccaneers.com - tap here to watch the game on a mobile browser during the game window.

Listen Live

  • In-market fans can listen to both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App or on Buccaneers.com (everyone in market on desktop, local on mobile)
  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: - Bucs Flagship Station WXTB 97.9 FM Broadcast Crew: Tony Castricone (play by play), Dave Moore (color)
  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: WTPM – LA INVASORA 1150 AM, 1590 AM, 96.1 FM, 92.9 FM, 94.9 FM, 102.1 FM, 103.9 FM Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color), Santiago Gramatica (sideline reporter)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • COCOA BEACH: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM/98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WCKT 107.3 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7
  • MELBOURNE: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • ORLANDO: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WFLF 94.5 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
  • PENSACOLA: WBSR 1450 AM/101.1 FM
  • TALLAHASSEE: WVFT 93.3 FM
  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • TITUSVILLE: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • OKLAHOMA CITY: KRXO 107.7 FM

Social Media Accounts

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos

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Single Game Tickets

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August 22

7:30 PM ET

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Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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