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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Stream 2026 Bucs Preseason Games

NFL preseason is back and the Buccaneers will face the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Find out how to stream the action on your devices.

Aug 12, 2026 at 02:09 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

How to Stream Presaeson

Preseason football has arrived and the preliminary exhibitions are just around the corner for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers will see their first live action on Friday, August 14, with a road game against the New York Jets to kick off the three-game preseason 2026 slate. The preseason schedule also features matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The trio of matchups will star full 90-man training camp rosters and there will be one round of cuts in order to get down to the regular-season maximum of 53 in 2026. Those cuts will take place on Sunday, August 30, where the roster limit reaches a maximum of 53 players.

How to stream is here to help enthusiastic fans navigate the best ways to watch the 2026 preseason action! All live preseason games are accessible locally in the app, on Buccaneers.com and on TV via WFLA to local and nearby markets including Tampa/St Pete, Orlando, Ft Myers, West Palm Beach, Gainesville, Mobile/Pensacola and Panama City Beach.

Preseason Week 1

The Buccaneers will open the 2026 preseason slate against the New York Jets on August 14 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Kickoff will take place at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Bucs will be making their second August visit to the Meadowlands in the last four years, having also played the Jets on the road in 2023. This will be the ninth preseason meeting between the two teams, with the Bucs holding a 5-3 edge in the series.

Click here to watch on mobile browser.

Preseason Week 2

In Preseason Week Two, the Bucs will host the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs have made one return to Raymond James Stadium since Super Bowl LV, coming out on top 41-31 in Week Four of the 2022 season. However, this is Kansas City's first preseason visit to Tampa since 2010. Overall, the two teams have met six times in the preseason, with the Bucs winning five of them.

Click here to watch on mobile browser.

Preseason Week 3

To conclude the 2026 preseason docket, the Bucs will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 28. Tampa Bay returns to Jacksonville for an August contest for the second time in three years. The two teams also met in the second week of the 2024

Click here to watch on mobile browser.

All three of Tampa Bay's preseason contests will be aired locally on WFLA-TV – the Buccaneers' official home for preseason football. Chris Myers will be handling play-by-play duties (excluding the Week Two game against Kansas City where Jon Gruden will take over the duties) and will be joined in the booth by Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Rondé Barber.

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Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 2

August 22

7:30 PM ET

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Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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