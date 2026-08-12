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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 12

A look at Wednesday’s practice, including an explosive run from Kenneth Gainwell, and breakout production from Cade Otton and Rueben Bain Jr.

Aug 12, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Takeaways Day 12

Kenneth Gainwell Run

In Period Five, Kenneth Gainwell took a handoff from Baker Mayfield and quicky worked to the edge with a lethal lateral jumpcut. He accelerated quickly after bouncing to the perimeter and gashed the defense for a 40-yard gain, igniting the offense at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. He can alter his rush track and possesses lateral change of direction and outstanding vision.  He elevates the Bucs' wide zone scheme with his vision and slash style and his pass catching upside has created another dimension in Zac Robinson's offense. On Wednesday, Gainwell sparked the offensive production in the joint practice with the Jets.

Rueben Bain Jr. Pressure

In the final period, Rueben Bain Jr. harassed Geno Smith in the pocket, putting him in constant duress. On his most noteworthy, Bain started off with a hump move and got too high with his hand punch, so he adjusted and went back around, working underneath the pads of the blocker during team period. Bain plays with a relentless temperament and has bolstered the frontline throughout training camp. He quickly shoves tackles off balance and has explosive power. With outstanding bend at the top of the rush and impressive change of direction for loops, Bain has lived up to the heralded praise since draft night in April. He has been an unstoppable force and had another breakout performance on Wednesday.

Cade Otton Shows Out

Tight end Cade Otton spurred the offensive output against the Jets on Wednesday. He scored a touchdown in the back corner of the end zone during 7-on-7. Then during the team period, he ran a corner route and took advantage of the Jets' playing a two-high shell coverage. Otton exploited the void in zone and Mayfield delivered a strike. He caught the ball and churned upfield for additional yardage and a momentum shift during the practice. Otton, a threat at all three levels of the field, is a buttery smooth route runner and is a reliable target underneath. He does not tip the defense off with his breaks and has outstanding spatial awareness.

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