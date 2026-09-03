Chris Godwin Jr. and Rueben Bain Jr. Chat 2026 Preparation on Green Light Podcast and Baker Mayfield Discusses Facing Browns on Rich Eisen Show | Bucs Blitz

Best Foot Forward

Teammates Chris Godwin Jr. and Rueben Bain Jr. joined Beau Allen on the Green Light Podcast during training camp to describe their approach entering 2026 from both a rookie and veteran lens. Entering Year 10, Godwin is the elder statesman in the receiver room and provided a glimpse of his mental fortitude and self-imposed mantra for 2026.

"I am someone who has always prided myself on being as prepared as possible," noted Godwin. "The way that I look at it is regardless of how my career turns out or the level of success that I reach or don't reach, I want to be able to look myself in the mirror and say that I gave it my all because that I can live with. Sometimes, things are not in the cards for you, but if you put your best foot forward, then you don't have any regrets. That has always been my approach. Now, I have to take a little bit more time to get my body ready."

Godwin has dealt with injuries the past two seasons and missed five games in 2025 with a fibula injury. In 2024 prior to suffering a significant ankle injury, Godwin was playing the best football of his career and led the league in receptions. He reverted back to his role in the slot and took advantage of two-way goes and option routes. Godwin elevated the offense with physicality in traffic and ability to generate RAC. Fully healthy, Godwin is playing at peak form, empowered by his resolve and mindset. For the rookie Bain, he is familiarizing himself with Todd Bowles' system in the acclimation process to the NFL. The various schemes he played in for the Hurricanes has resulted in confident play.

"The scheme I was in the first two years was more of a 3-4 and 3-3 style of front and that kind of got me in the mindset of an outside backer's perspective, experiencing that and dropping and stuff," noted Bain. "Luckily for me, I got the best of both worlds, I played on four downs, three downs, so coming into the league, I am ready and have already seen it versus me coming in kind of blind on my first experience with it and got it out of the way."

Bain lined up in both three- and four-point stances in Miami's four-man front during his three-year tenure. He collected 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over 38 college games and led the FBS in pressures (83) during his junior campaign. Bain helped transform the Hurricanes' defense into a formidable force and now brings his dense frame, powerful initial engagement and hand-fighting capability to the Bucs. He controls the point of attack as a run defender and can forklift blockers with his strength. Bain's system exposure and tutelage in college have fostered development in the pros.

Home in the Bay

Baker Mayfield will face the team that drafted him in Week Two of the 2026 slate for the first time as a Buccaneer. Mayfield played the Browns as a member of the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and this matchup in 2026 has been circled on the signal-caller's calendar. The showdown against the Browns at Raymond James Stadium will start a crucial three-game homestand in the first month of 2026, as NFC North clubs Minnesota and Green Bay visit Tampa in Weeks Three and Four.

"It is just about winning," said Mayfield on the Rich Eisen Show. "I could care less about what is going on with their quarterback situation in their building, it is just about beating them and letting them know that I found a home."

In 2025, Mayfield completed 343 of 543 attempts (63.2) for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He spearheaded the Bucs' sensational 6-2 start to last season's campaign, commanding the offense with precision from the pocket. In Tampa Bay's, 38-35, win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week Five, Mayfield led his fourth game-winning drive and his fourth fourth-quarter comeback of the season to tie Tampa Bay for the NFL's best record through Week Five. He completed 29 of 33 passes (87.9%) for 379 and two touchdowns, with zero interceptions, earning a 134.7 passer rating. Overall, in 2025, he rushed 29 times on third downs with 21 going for first downs (72.4% success rate). Mayfield rushed for a career-high 382 rushing yards in 2025 and ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing yards among quarterbacks, showcasing his improvisation skills and proficiency at delivering strikes from off-platform. Mayfield will enter the Week Two contest with an added chip on his shoulder.

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