 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Announce 2026 Home Game Themes

The Buccaneers announced their home game themes for the 2026 regular season slate at Raymond James Stadium

Sep 03, 2026 at 10:59 AM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Game_Theme_Announcement_Campaign_-_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced home game themes and giveaways for the 2026 regular season docket at Raymond James Stadium. This season's rundown includes the nostalgic Creamsicle game, the annual She Is Football festivities and league-wide initiatives featuring Crucial Catch, Salute to Service and Inspire Change.

Tampa Bay's 2026 regular season home game themes:

  • Sept. 20 vs. Cleveland Browns: Home opener, presented by Publix. Fans will receive a commemorative Buccaneers T-shirt, while supplies last. To purchase tickets, click here.
  • Oct. 4 vs. Green Bay Packers: Crucial Catch, presented by Novartis. The Bucs will support the NFL's crucial catch initiative, promoting cancer prevention and early detection. To purchase tickets, click here.
  • Oct. 18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – presented by Raymond James. Fans will receive a Buccaneers hat, while supplies last. To purchase tickets, click here.
  • Nov. 1 vs. Atlanta Falcons: She Is Football, presented by Mosaic. Championing the Bucs' mission of developing female leaders through programming designed to keep girls in sports. To purchase tickets, click here.
  • Nov. 30 vs. Carolina Panthers: Salute to Service, presented by Pepsi. The Bucs will honor veterans, active-duty service members and their families, with Salute to Service elements presented by USAA. This game will also include the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative. To purchase tickets, click here.
  • Dec. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Creamsicle Game, presented by Florida Blue. The Buccaneers will wear the '76 jersey, the iconic white uniforms from 1976, and feature of-era entertainment and field elements. This game will also include a Hanukkah celebration. To purchase tickets, click here.
  • Dec. 20 vs. New Orleans Saints: Holiday Game, presented by Fifth Third Bank. The Buccaneers will feature holiday-themed elements and wear their Pewter uniforms, accompanied by pewter field accents. The game will also highlight the NFL's Inspire Change Initiative. To purchase tickets, click here.

Tickets to the team's home games are on sale now and available for purchase at Buccaneers.com including season pass memberships, single-game tickets and group packages. For more information or to speak with a Bucs account representative, please contact 866-582-2827 or visit Buccaneers.com/tickets.

Related Content

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announces Official Fan Experience Partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets

Faces in the Crowd makes NFL debut at Buccaneers' 2026 home opener, celebrating fans through the Iconic Sports Illustrated lens

news

Buccaneers and Fifth Third Bank Introduce First-Ever Practice Jersey Patch

Multi-year partnership renewal also includes continued commitment to the community, enhanced experiences, and additional benefits exclusively for Fifth Third customers

news

After 50 Years, Buccaneers Choose Pepsi® as Official Soft Drink Partner

New partnership brings football legacy of Pepsi and signature flavor to gameday in Tampa Bay

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with syNeo

This will be the team's second German partnership since 2024

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with 8am™

Multi-year partnership includes naming rights for all-inclusive premium lounge at Raymond James Stadium

news

Bucs to Host Division Rival New Orleans Saints in Week 14 'She Is Football' Game, Presented by Florida Blue

Game Showcases the Buccaneers' Mission to Develop the Next Generation of Female Leaders Through the Power of Sport

news

Buccaneers To Host San Francisco 49ers In Week 6 Matchup Of Division Leaders, Presented By Novartis

Game to Spotlight the NFL's Crucial Catch Initiative and Feature Special Halftime Performance by the University of South Florida Marching Band

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with Fireball Whisky

Exclusive Buccaneers-themed specialty cocktails will be available at Raymond James Stadium for all home games

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with Corona™

Corona becomes team's "Official Import Beer" and introduces the new North Endzone Corona Cove and the Chef Series.

news

Buccaneers Announce Expanded Partnership With Discover Airlines

Celebrating 50 seasons of Buccaneers football by giving away 50 game tickets and 50 flights

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with Confirmed360

Latest Headlines

Keionte Scott Part of Bucs' Rookie Push on Defense

With Rueben Bain Jr. and Josiah Trotter likely to open the season in the Bucs' starting defensive lineup, versatile DB Keionte Scott could make the '26 draft class even more critical to an expected defensive resurgence if he can prove to be a playmaker out of the slot

On To Cincinnati: 2026 Season Preview | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed preseason finale vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, the practice squad's construction and player availability.

Chris Godwin Jr. and Rueben Bain Jr. Chat 2026 Preparation on Green Light Podcast and Baker Mayfield Discusses Facing Browns on Rich Eisen Show | Bucs Blitz

This past week, both Chris Godwin Jr. and Rueben Bain Jr. joined the Green Light Podcast with Beau Allen and discussed their mindset entering the 2026 slate and Baker Mayfield dished on facing his former teams via the Rich Eisen Show

Bucs Announce 2026 Home Game Themes

The Buccaneers announced their home game themes for the 2026 regular season slate at Raymond James Stadium

Josiah Trotter Brings "Dawg" Demeanor to Defense

As Josiah Trotter vies to win the starting role at middle linebacker opposite Alex Anzalone, General Manager Jason Licht dubbed the first-year player a "dawg" on the gridiron

Newly-Acquired CB Kevin Knowles Could Play Key Role on Special Teams | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September

Keionte Scott & Sean Murphy-Bunting on Defensive Growth | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Keionte Scott and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting as they speak to the media after Wednesday's practice.

Todd Bowles on Understanding the System | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice. HC Bowles discussed WR Chris Godwin Jr. looking sharp going into the season, practice squad updates and getting in shape for week one.

Bucs Claim CB Kevin Knowles from Chiefs

The Bucs added some much-needed secondary depth by claiming former Kansas City and Florida State CB Kevin Knowles on Tuesday, waiving rookie LB Caden Fordham to make room for the addition

Sean Murphy-Bunting Returns Amid a Second Round of Practice Squad Moves

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, was signed to the team's practice squad on Wednesday, along with TE C.J. Dippre and S Silas Walters

Jalon Daniels Ascension An "Incredible Accomplishment"

Starting a season with a rookie as the primary backup at quarterback has been a rarity in Bucs' history, particularly with an undrafted rookie, but Jalon Daniels impressed immediately and never stopped ascending

GM Jason Licht Talks Ayden Garnes' Confidence and Chris Godwin Jr. Being a Consistent Force | Bucs Blitz

General Manager Jason Licht addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon and fielded a variety of questions, speaking on the playmaking ability of Ayden Garnes, Chris Godwin Jr.'s impact on the offense and the depth at outside linebacker

Jalon Daniels & Caden Fordham: Ready to Work | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jalon Daniels & LB Caden Fordham as they speak to the media after Tuesday's practice.

Todd Bowles on Preparation For Week One | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield's comfortability with OC Zac Robinson's offense, the team's roster decisions and grasping the scheme going into the regular season.

Jason Licht on Team Outlook For 2026 Season | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht addressed the media on Tuesday. GM Licht discussed QB Jalon Daniels' confidence as a rookie, the team's depth and talent across the roster and his excitement for the season ahead.

Bucs Address Secondary Depth, Add Third QB on First Practice Squad of 2026

The Buccaneers formed the first iteration of their 2026 practice squad on Monday, filling 16 of an available 17 spots, with three of them devoted to a secondary that is light on the active roster and one on veteran QB Easton Stick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announces Official Fan Experience Partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets

Faces in the Crowd makes NFL debut at Buccaneers' 2026 home opener, celebrating fans through the Iconic Sports Illustrated lens

Bucs Go Heavy in Trenches on First 53-Man Roster of 2026

After their round of roster moves on Tuesday, the 2026 Buccaneers emerged with an active roster that includes seven interior defensive linemen and 10 offensive linemen but only two quarterbacks and eight total defensive backs

Bucs 53-Man Roster Reaction Show | Training Camp Report

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips react to the reveal of the Buccaneers' 2026 53-Man Roster on this special edition of Training Camp Report. Hear their thoughts & analysis of the next chapter of the Krewe.

Three Questions on Offense | Bucs' 2026 53-Man Roster

The roster is (mostly) set for the 2026 season but there are still some questions to be answered regarding the Bucs' offense, including how ready Jalon Daniels is to be Baker Mayfield's backup, the roles of some of the receivers and more

Single Game Tickets

Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising