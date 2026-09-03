Bucs Announce 2026 Home Game Themes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced home game themes and giveaways for the 2026 regular season docket at Raymond James Stadium. This season's rundown includes the nostalgic Creamsicle game, the annual She Is Football festivities and league-wide initiatives featuring Crucial Catch, Salute to Service and Inspire Change.
Tampa Bay's 2026 regular season home game themes:
- Sept. 20 vs. Cleveland Browns: Home opener, presented by Publix. Fans will receive a commemorative Buccaneers T-shirt, while supplies last. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Oct. 4 vs. Green Bay Packers: Crucial Catch, presented by Novartis. The Bucs will support the NFL's crucial catch initiative, promoting cancer prevention and early detection. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Oct. 18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – presented by Raymond James. Fans will receive a Buccaneers hat, while supplies last. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Nov. 1 vs. Atlanta Falcons: She Is Football, presented by Mosaic. Championing the Bucs' mission of developing female leaders through programming designed to keep girls in sports. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Nov. 30 vs. Carolina Panthers: Salute to Service, presented by Pepsi. The Bucs will honor veterans, active-duty service members and their families, with Salute to Service elements presented by USAA. This game will also include the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Dec. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Creamsicle Game, presented by Florida Blue. The Buccaneers will wear the '76 jersey, the iconic white uniforms from 1976, and feature of-era entertainment and field elements. This game will also include a Hanukkah celebration. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Dec. 20 vs. New Orleans Saints: Holiday Game, presented by Fifth Third Bank. The Buccaneers will feature holiday-themed elements and wear their Pewter uniforms, accompanied by pewter field accents. The game will also highlight the NFL's Inspire Change Initiative. To purchase tickets, click here.
Tickets to the team's home games are on sale now and available for purchase at Buccaneers.com including season pass memberships, single-game tickets and group packages. For more information or to speak with a Bucs account representative, please contact 866-582-2827 or visit Buccaneers.com/tickets.