Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announces Official Fan Experience Partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets

Sports Illustrated Tickets, a leading live events marketplace in the Sports Illustrated family, today announced a new collaboration with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, becoming an Official Fan Experience Partner of the team.

As part of the agreement, Sports Illustrated Tickets will debut its signature Faces in the Crowd activation at the Buccaneers' 2026 home opener on Sept. 20 against the Cleveland Browns, bringing Sports Illustrated's iconic storytelling legacy to life through a new generation of personalized, immersive gameday experiences.

Faces in the Crowd captures the raw emotion of fans' most memorable reactions throughout Buccaneers games using a strategically-positioned array of 4K cameras throughout the venue. From game-changing touchdowns and momentum-shifting plays on defense to spontaneous celebrations, Buccaneers fans will have the opportunity to see candid reactions of themselves featured through the iconic Sports Illustrated lens. Each captured moment can be transformed into a free Sports Illustrated Fan Cover or commemorative game ticket, turning a snapshot of fandom into a personalized Sports Illustrated memento.

"Sports Illustrated has a rich history of capturing the people, passion and moments that make sports unforgettable," said Joe Flores, CMO of Sports Illustrated Tickets. "Through Faces in the Crowd, we're bringing that legacy directly to fans and giving them the opportunity to become part of the Sports Illustrated story. We're thrilled to expand this experience across the NFL through our partnership with the Buccaneers and celebrate the fans who make gameday at Raymond James Stadium so special."

The Buccaneers activation marks the latest growth of Faces in the Crowd, which will be featured at 10 stadiums across the U.S. and Europe this season, including six NFL clubs, bringing the Sports Illustrated immersive engagement to fans across major sports.

"We are always looking for new ways to enhance the gameday experience and create memorable moments for our fans," said Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla. "Sports Illustrated Tickets' Faces in the Crowd gives fans a unique way to capture their gameday experience and turn it into a lasting keepsake that celebrates their connection to the Buccaneers."