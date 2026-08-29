Rapid Reaction: Jaguars 19, Buccaneers 0

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 19-0 on the road and finish 2-1 in the 2026 preseason.
TOP PERFORMERS 🏈
Buccaneers:
- Passing: QB Jalon Daniels - 8/15 for 57 yards
- Rushing: RB Josh Williams - 8 att. for 21 yards
- Receiving: WR Eric Rivers Jr. - 6 rec. for 24 yards
- Defense: OLB Jack Pyburn - 4 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, 1 PD
Jaguars:
- Passing: QB Carter Bradley - 8/15 for 77 yards - 1 TD
- Rushing: RB DeeJay Dallas - 15 att. for 34 yards & 1 receiving TD
- Receiving: WR Michael Wortham - 3 rec. for 47 yards
- Defense: DE Bryan Thomas Jr. - 4 total tackles, 2.5 sacks
The Buccaneers came out flat against the Jaguars in the preseason finale and fell 19-0. Tampa Bay was unable to put points on the scoreboard and finished with 87 total yards of offense and the unit went 2-12 on third down. Defensively, Jack Pyburn sparked the squad with two sacks and a tackle for loss. Anthony Nelson also recorded a sack in the exhibition, along with Josiah Green. Dual-threat quarterback Jalon Daniels completed eight-of-15 attempts for 57 yards at EverBank Stadium.
The Bucs punted on their opening drive after a low pass to Dean Patterson IV on third down went incomplete on the run-heavy drive inside EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars were able to drive down the field courtesy of a 34-yard gain by Hunter Long and a 13-yard gain by Austin Trammell – both out of the flat – but Anthony Nelson wrapped up Mullens for a sack on third down to force a punt on the home team's ensuing drive.
Early in the second frame, the Jaguars struck first following a six-play, 15-yard drive that was capped off by a Cam Little 61-yard field goal to put Jacksonville in the driver's seat. The home club was forced to punt on their next drive after a sack by Josiah Green and pressure by the defensive lineman a couple plays later that disrupted the quarterback in the pocket, forcing an incompletion. On the next drive for Tampa Bay, a Daniels' fumble was recovered by Jacksonville at the Tampa Bay 15-yard line. The Jaguars were unable to cash in with points after Benjamin Morrison broke up a fourth-down pass intended for Trammell. Inside the two-minute warning, a third-down sack of Daniels by Bryan Thomas Jr. forced a punt and the Jaguars were not able to get inside field goal range.
Out of the half, Daniels was sacked by Thomas Jr. on second down for a loss of 10 and a three-yard gain for Eric Rivers Jr. on third down came up short of the sticks, resulting in a punt. Late in the third frame, a 14-yard run around the right end by DeeJay Dallas brought the Jaguars to first-and-goal from the two. Three plays later, Bradley connected with Dallas on a one-yard touchdown pass. Bradley then ran it in on a keeper for the successful two-point attempt, giving the Jaguars an 11-0 lead.
In the fourth frame, Michael Wortham returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown and Aguilar's pass to Chandler Brayboy was successful on the two-point attempt, giving the Jaguars a 19-0 cushion.
What is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason record?
2-1
How many sacks did the Buccaneers total in Preseason Week 3 against the Jaguars?
The Bucs amassed four sacks against the Jags on Friday night.
Who was a standout on offense?
WR Eric Rivers Jr. caught a game-high six passes in the contest, totaling 24 receiving yards.
Who was a standout on defense?
OLB Jack Pyburn recorded four total tackles and two sacks.
Who do the Buccaneers play next?
They play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 13th at 1:00 p.m. ET for their first regular season game of the 2026 NFL Season at Paycor Stadium.