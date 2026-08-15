Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 24, Jets 16

The Bucs sat their starters and quarterback Connor Bazelak played the first half, completing 12 of 20 attempts for 72 yards. Jalon Daniels took over in the second half and completed 10 of 15 attempts for 111 yards and rushed for nine yards, including a one-yard touchdown rush up the middle in the fourth quarter. Garrett Greene led the team in receiving with 54 yards on four receptions and Josh Williams scored a touchdown on a 12-yard rush in the third quarter.

Defensively, Damarion Williams led the team with eight combined tackles and a sack. Ayden Garnes led the charge with a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown and Rashad Wisdom also nabbed an interception. On both of the takeaways, David Walker provided the pressure up front and collapsed the pocket, speeding up the signal-caller's progression. Elijah Roberts tallied a sack and a tackle for loss, bolstering the unit.

The Buccaneers opening drive ended in a sack by Will McDonald IV of Connor Bazelak on third down, resulting in a punt. The Jets first offensive possession culminated in a Cade York 27-yard field goal after an incompletion from Cade Klubnik to Garrett Wilson on third down and a seven-yard Damarion Williams sack of Klubnik on second down.

The Bucs offense stalled and with just over two minutes in the first quarter, the Jets reached the end zone. Braelon Allen took the handoff and made a quick jumpcut to the right and raced to the end zone on a 31-yard touchdown run to give the Jets a 10-0 lead at MetLife Stadium. To begin the second frame, the Bucs came up short of the end zone as Bazelak's pass was behind Ted Hurst III and Mory Bamba knocked it free. Chase McLaughlin's 23-yard field goal trimmed the deficit, 10-3.

Midway through the second quarter, the Bucs' defense shifted the momentum. David Walker got pressure on Bailey Zappe and his pass intended for Jelani Woods was intercepted by Ayden Garnes and returned 47 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 10. The defense followed suit with a Rashad Wisdom interception at the Jets' 40-yard line, putting the offense back on the field. Tampa Bay was unable to capitalize with points and punted after an incompletion on third down. York's 38-yard field goal late in the second gave the home team a 13-10 lead heading into halftime.

Coming out of the half, the Bucs' defense got a stop. Jack Pyburn sacked Zappe for a loss of seven on third down to force a punt. Late in the third, the Bucs reached the end zone on a Josh Williams' 12-yard run. He made a quick cut inside the tackle through the C-gap and accelerated towards the end zone. On the 12-play drive, Jalon Daniels delivered a strike downfield to Garrett Greene who took advantage of off coverage and sat in the zone void and moved the chains on third down to set up the score.