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"Mean Front" Taking Shape on Tampa Bay's D-Line and More | Bucs Blitz

A look at key topics addressed from the podium on Wednesday following practice, including the expectation for undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in the preseason finale and the nasty temperament of the retooled defensive line in Tampa Bay

Aug 27, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs Blitz TC Jags week

Expectation for Jalon Daniels in Preseason Finale

Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels has seen significant playing time this preseason during the second halves against the Jets and Chiefs and has taken ownership of the offense with poise on the field and thrilling improvisation skills. He marched the Bucs down the field against the Chiefs, engineering three straight scoring drives with two culminating in touchdowns. Daniels has elite mobility and awareness in the open field, along with the ability to make anticipation throws. He has moved the chains as a scrambler and on Friday, Daniels has another shot to compete for the backup role. In discussing the upcoming performance of the young quarterback, Head Coach Todd Bowles stressed the desire to see Daniels' command of the offense.

"Just running the offense," stated Bowles. "Controlling the offense like he has, just playing under control in the pocket, checking into the right play and making the normal plays."

Wide Zone Uptick

Every NFL season, playbooks change and new wrinkles are added in after evaluations commence. For Tampa Bay, a reconfigured offense has formed under the direction of Zac Robinson. From pre-snap motion and multiple personnel groupings, to an added emphasis on stretching defenses horizontally with wide zone runs and screens, installs are being finalized. Joint practices have allowed Robinson to be creative, dialing up play calls in scripted scenarios with revved up competition in the scrimmages that would not be revealed in the preseason. In his system, there has been an increase in wide zone runs compared to what the Bucs did in the past. Tampa Bay ran more mid-zone principles with Dave Canales in 2023 and counter, gap runs under Liam Coen in 2024. The goal for wide zone is to stretch the defense and force them to flow sideline to sideline, which opens up opportunities for pay-action, bootlegs and RPOs as safeties and linebackers commit to the run progression. The athleticism of the Bucs' tackles has sparked the system and Wirfs detailed the shift.

"Yeah, I think it was interesting at first, like at OTAs and everything, but now kind of we all got the hang of it, got the hang of the aiming points and the footwork and what we're trying to accomplish with it," noted Wirfs. "But, yeah, I'm a big fan of it… "I think just trying to, like you said, diversify our offense a little bit and marry things up. I think it's been good so far. It's been a lot of fun."

Tough Disposition

The Buccaneers' brass made a concerted effort during the offseason to add physicality and players with a ferocious aura on the field, and accomplished the feat with the arrivals of Alex Anzalone, Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter, A'Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nuñez Roches. Todd Bowles has praised the unit's efficiency at firing off the ball throughout camp and the defensive line's prowess has been evident in one-on-one pass rush drills as Tampa Bay's squad has racked up win after win. Their newfound energy is contagious and has galvanized the unit as a whole this offseason. Games are won and lost in the trenches and Wirfs dissected the reimagined unit.

"They are tough," described Wirfs. "It is fine to watch and fun to compete against. I think we are going to be a problem this year but it is nice to be that kind of asshole mentality with Nacho (Nuñez-Roches) coming back and of course adding A'Shawn – I do not have to block him twice a year anymore, that's always a fun matchup – but you have Bain and Yaya [Diaby] on the edges but I think [Calijah] Kancey is back too so to me, it is a mean front. I know they are excited for a big year coming and I think we all are too. I think they are going to do great things."

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