Baker Mayfield Discusses Kenny Gainwell's "Overwhelming" Talent, Ted Hurst III's Growth and More | Bucs Blitz

Smooth Route Runner

Dual-threat running back Kenny Gainwell has ignited the offense throughout camp. The Bucs' free agent pickup back in March played his college ball at Memphis, originally committing to the program as a receiver. However, he played the first four games at running back and became the program's leading rusher in 2019. That season, he tied for third in the country with 23 plays of 20-plus yards, behind only Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb. In Tampa Bay, Gainwell has showcased his proficiency on option routes and pass-catching upside, along with his vision and change-of-direction skills. The slash back quickly gets to the edge and made a precise lateral cut against the Jets in the joint practice that led to a 40-yard gain. His incorporation allows teammate Bucky Irving to remain fresh, and both will feed off one another in 2026. Baker Mayfield praised Gainwell's talent and presence on the field.

"He is much more than a gadget guy," described Mayfield. "I have just been completely overwhelmed with the amount of talent that he has. I did not know until a little later in the spring more towards minicamp that he was a receiver going into college and was a slot receiver at Memphis. That explains why he is so smooth running routes. Then, just him in the run game, he stays true to his tracks and reads his blocks really well. I thought he has been a huge addition for us and is a spark to give Bucky a spell and obviously still have Tuck in there. Josh Williams has had a great camp as well but KG is another guy that adds a veteran presence, a leader and a guy that leads by example and continues to help set the tone for us."

High-Point Prowess

The Buccaneers selected vertical threat Ted Hurst III in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, adding a downfield weapon to the mix in Tampa Bay at the X spot. Hurst has shown his ability to climb the ladder in one-on-one's and he has the speed to work over the top of defenses. He can eliminate pursuit angles with long strides and can uncover for back-shoulder fades. With a large catch radius, he can make acrobatic grabs and has added another element to the Bucs' offense in 2026.

"Ted is growing quickly," said Mayfield. "He is picking things up and is really fast and so that is good for us. It is allowing him to play fast and not think and just use his size and speed and you guys have seen it, he is high-pointing the ball and is really taking advantage of his one-on-one matchups and just contested catches and things like that that when you are a bigger receiver at 6'4," you want to be a safety blanket for those 50/50 balls and so I am really confident in where Ted is at."

Saturday Efficiency

The Buccaneers will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Preseason Week Two on August 22. This game will mark Kansas City's first preseason visit to Tampa since 2010. Overall, the two clubs have met six times in the preseason with the Bucs winning five. In Saturday's clash, Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Tampa Bay's starters will receive playing time in the second exhibition game, including Mayfield. The Bucs' signal-caller did not take any snaps during the 2025 preseason so this will be his first action in the preliminary showdown in two years. The length of playing time for Mayfield will be dictated by how smoothly the first drive goes. When asked about what he wants to see from the offensive unit in the sample size, Mayfield emphasized efficiency and no mental errors.