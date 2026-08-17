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Bucs Tweak Camp Roster After Preseason Opener

On Sunday, the Buccaneers signed rookie RB Barika Kpeenu and first-year safety Robert McDaniel to their 91-man roster, making room with the waivers or RB Kadarius Calloway and safety Marcus Banks, both with injury designations

Aug 17, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Gabriel Kahaian

Buccaneers.com Contributor

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On Sunday, two days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their 2026 preseason slate with a win over the New York Jets in the Meadowland, the team made a handful of changes to its 91-man training camp roster. The moves were one-for-one replacements at a pair of positions, as running back Barika Kpeenu and safety Robert McDaniel were signed while running back Kadarius Calloway and safety Marcus Banks were waived. Both Calloway and Banks were waived with an injury designation.

This is Kpeenu's first appearance on an NFL roster, as he wrapped up his collegiate career at North Dakota State last fall and was not selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. McDaniel entered the league in 2025 as a rookie free agent with the Commanders and spent his entire rookie season on Washington's practice squad. He was waived last Wednesday.

Kpeenu (5-10, 213) appeared in 47 games with 19 starts for the Bison, recording 434 carries for 2,277 yards (5.2 avg.) and 32 touchdowns while adding 35 receptions for 369 yards and two scores. As a senior in 2025 he was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference first team after rushing for 1,005 yards and 20 touchdowns.

McDaniel (6-2, 207) had two different stints at Jackson State and also spent time  at Alcorn State and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. In his senior year at Jackson State in 2024 he filled up a robust stat line, combining 54 tackles with 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles. During the 2025 preseason, McDaniel saw action in three games for the Commanders and registered 10 tackles and a pass defensed.

Banks has spent the better part of the past two seasons on Tampa Bay's practice squad after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He appeared n three games last season after being elevated from the practice squad on game day. Calloway joined the Bucs' as an undrafted rookie in May out of New Mexico State. He played 19 offensive snaps in Friday's win over the Jets, rushing eight times for 13 yards.

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