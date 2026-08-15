5 Notes for Bucs Against Jets | Preseason Week 1

1. Getting his first NFL action tonight, rookie cornerback Ayden Garnes recorded Tampa Bay's first touchdown of the 2026 preseason with a 47-yard interception return. Garnes' 47-yard return was the longest by a Buccaneers player since TruMedia preseason data became available in 2017.

2. Quarterback Jalon Daniels took over in the second half and played with poise, delivering strikes to various levels of the field. He completed 10 of 15 attempts for 111 yards and rushed nine times on three attempts, including a one-yard touchdown rush up the middle in the fourth quarter to punctuate the win. Daniels showcased his improvisation skills and precision, delivering tight window throws with velocity.

3. Josh Williams scored in the third quarter on a 12-yard touchdown rush. He made a quick cut inside the tackle and accelerated to provide Tampa Bay with a 17-3 advantage.

4. Rashad Wisdom intercepted Bailey Zappe shortly after Garnes' pick-six to ignite the defense at MetLife Stadium.