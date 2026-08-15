Elijah Roberts Provides Defensive Spark Against Jets

In the Buccaneers preseason opener against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Friday evening, second-year defensive lineman Elijah Roberts had a breakout performance, including a sack of Jets quarterback Bailey Zappe and a tackle for loss on running back Kene Nwangwu. Roberts, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, earned a key role in the lineup during his rookie campaign following Calijah Kancey's torn pectoral injury that landed him on injured reserve. Roberts played 507 snaps last year and helped solidify the front.

He uses finesse to generate leverage and shifts his rush plan to keep blockers guessing. Roberts can shove offensive linemen deep into the pocket with a speed-to-power maneuver and on Friday, he utilized power and an ensuing violent swipe move to knock away the blocker's extended arm for a free lane at Zappe.

"We had a regular play call that we do all the time and we had to slide the formation because of the tight end, so I was at a new position that play and I heard the center say something to let me know that I was going to get a one-on-one," described Roberts. "So, once I heard that, I knew I had to win it. I knew he was going left and that the guard was going to be stuck with me, and I know that I am a quicker guy, so I just wanted to get into his face and I think I just hit him with a speed move."

In the second quarter on second down, Roberts made another highlight play. He crashed downhill on a stunt and immediately tackled Nwangwu at the Jets' 21-yard line for a loss of four yards, which set up third-and-nine. That play stifled New York's energy and after an incompletion on third down to McClain, the Jets were forced to punt. He showcased his leverage in the run game and core strength, along with scheme versatility. Roberts displayed his spatial awareness on stunts and a relentless motor that galvanized the team at MetLife.