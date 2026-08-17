David Walker's Pocket Disruption Spurs Takeaways vs. Jets

After spending the duration of the 2025 slate in the training room after tearing his ACL, Buccaneers' outside linebacker David Walker is making up for lost time. His play throughout OTAs and training camp has garnered lavish praise and in East Rutherford, he forced New York Jets quarterback Bailey Zappe off his spot.

Walker's relentless pressure in Preseason Week One led to a pair of takeaways for the defense. On Rashad Wisdom's interception, Walker hit a nasty spin move and crossed over the tackle, flushing Zappe off his spot which sped up the progression. On the other highlight play, Ayden Garnes' pick-six, Walker came off the right edge in a two-point stance and quickly gained outside leverage. The tackle barely had time to get his hands up before Walker flew past, stunning the blocker into submission. Walker commanded several double teams and made his presence felt in the trenches.

"It is really important to see him in the run game to see how he fares from that standpoint, especially against their first team so it will be great to see the rest of the film to see how he did," described Head Coach Todd Bowles on Walker's debut. "His talent is undeniable there from a pass rush standpoint, but we want to see his overall game."