Jake Browning, Chris Braswell Among Cuts as Bucs Get Roster Down to 53

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced 38 roster moves on Sunday, in the process trimming their numbers to the regular-season limit of 53 players before the 6:00 p.m. ET deadline. That included 33 players who were waived and are now subject to waiver claims over the next 24 hours. The Bucs also terminated three vested veterans; they are not subject to waivers and immediately become free agents.

Of the 33 waived players, three had an injury designation and would revert to the Buccaneers' injured reserve list if they are not claimed. Typically, those players then work out injury settlements with the team to become free agents. The Buccaneers used their maximum two options to place players on the injured reserve list at the time of the cuts and have them be eligible to return during the regular season after missing at least four games, choosing that route with cornerback Josh Hayes and wide receiver David Sills V.