Positional Depth Decisions Complicate Bucs' Roster Cutdown

With the preseason schedule complete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will spend the weekend trimming a 91-man camp roster down to the NFL-mandated limite of 53 players for the regular season. This is much more complicated process than simply ranking the top roster candidates from one to 53 and releasing everyone else (before bringing many of them back to the practice squad). Roster construction debates involve not only comparing one player to another, but also comparing one position to another, or several others, and deciding how to make it all fit.

To take one example almost at random, consider the Buccaneers' thought process when it comes to forming its offensive backfield. Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell are the clear top two backs, and they are followed by Sean Tucker and Josh Williams on the depth chart. Are the Bucs in the next two days choosing between Tucker and Williams for a three-man backfield, or is the actual debate whether to keep three or four, and what does that mean for the rest of the depth chart?

"That's a tough battle," said Head Coach Todd Bowles on Saturday morning following the team's loss to Jacksonville on Friday night. "It kind of went back and forth every game. Both of them can run the ball, both of them return kicks obviously, both of them try to tackle on kickoff and punt team. It's a matter of keeping four running backs, three quarterbacks; there's an extra receiver involved; obviously a corner involved, a defensive lineman. So all of that's going to be in the discussion, but that will be a tough call because they're both good football players."