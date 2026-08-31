Bucs Go Heavy in Trenches on First 53-Man Roster of 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers formed their first 53-man roster for the 2026 regular season roster with a series of moves on Tuesday afternoon, ending up with a 25-25 offense-defense split and deeper depth charts in the trenches. The initial roster construction – which, as always, could still be tweaked in the coming days – reflects the areas of emphasis the Bucs put in the offseason, namely getting bigger and deeper along the defensive front and adding punch to the edge rush rotation. After adding A'Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches and rookie DeMonte Capehart in the spring, the Bucs went heavier than usual on the defensive front, keeping seven down lineman while still maintaining a five-man edge rotation. The balance comes at the cornerback/safety combination, where only eight total players were kept, suggesting potential additions in the future. Cornerback Josh Hayes was placed on injured reserve but was designated for return, which means he could return to the active roster and add depth after missing a minimum of four games.
On offense, the Buccaneers kept 10 offensive lineman, which is on the deeper end for most depth charts and could reflect that reserves Justin Skule, Billy Schrauth and Benjamin Chukwuma have all recently been sidelined by injuries. There was room for more of the big men up front because the Buccaneers only kept two quarterbacks and three running backs, while the receiving corps continues to run six deep. Notably, there were no players placed on any sort of reserve/PUP or NFI lists to start the season, which adds hope in particular that wideouts Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan will be ready for Week One or sometime soon after that. Wide receiver David Sills was also placed on injured reserve with a return designation, so there is also the possibility of another addition to that group at some point.
Tampa Bay's 2026 roster includes 10 total rookies, including all seven members of the team's most recent draft class. There are 28 players on the 53-man roster who are 26 years old or younger, but that actually represents a slight shift to an older roster because a year ago the Bucs started the season with 34 players who were 26 or under. A year after opening the season with nine players aged 30 or older, there are 11 such contributors on the roster to start the 2026 campaign.
Starting Monday, the Buccaneers will begin building a 17-man practice squad, which means that many of the players who did not make it through Tuesday's cuts will be back in the building.
Listed below is how the initial 53-man roster breaks down, with the players listed alphabetically at each position (rookies marked with an asterisk).
Quarterbacks (2): Jalon Daniels*, Baker Mayfield
This is the third season in a row that the Bucs are starting the season with only one active backup for Baker Mayfield, though they did end up carrying three for the final month-and-a-half of last season. Still, this represents one of the bigger stories of the Bucs' first iteration of the active roster, as the undrafted rookie Daniels leap-frogged offseason veteran addition Jake Browning and holdover Connor Bazelak for that one spot.
Daniels was impressive during preseason game action, leading five total scoring drives in the Bucs' two wins and then playing roughly 75% of the game in last Friday's finale in Jacksonville. He completed 27 of 44 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions and also ran 14 times for 37 yards and another score.
Mayfield hasn't missed a start in his three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense and in that span ranks second in the NFL in touchdown passes and third in passing yards. Still, this is the first time in his four seasons in Tampa that his primary backup is a rookie with no NFL experience.
Running Backs (3): Kenny Gainwell Bucky Irving, Sean Tucker
Last year, the Buccaneers had three returning running backs in Irving, Tucker and Rachaad White but found a fourth spot to keep undrafted rookie Josh Williams. This summer, Kenny Gainwell replaces White as the main complement to Irving but Tucker held off a challenge from Williams this time and the Bucs did not keep a fourth back.
Irving was a rookie sensation in 2024, as the fourth-round pick out of Oregon led all NFL newcomers in rushing yards (1,122), yards from scrimmage (1,514) and touchdown runs (eight). Shoulder and foot injuries caused his numbers to shrink considerably in his second season but he heads into 2026 healthy and ready to form a very productive tandem with Gainwell, who surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 70 catches for the Steelers last year. Meanwhile, Tucker led the Buccaneers last year with eight total touchdowns.
Wide Receivers (6): Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., Ted Hurst III*, Kameron Johnson, Tez Johnson, Jalen McMillan
This is the first time since 2013 that the Buccaneers head into the season without Mike Evans at the top of the depth chart, but this is still a deep and talented group. That depth is the product of Jason Licht and company repeatedly adding to the position in the draft in recent years. McMillan was a third-round pick in 2024, Egbuka (first round) and Tez Johnson (seventh round) were added in 2025 and Ted Hurst was a third-round selection this past April.
Egbuka and McMillan, as noted earlier, have recently been dealing with minor injuries but Head Coach Todd Bowles expressed optimism last week that both would be ready for the start of the season. If that group is fully healthy for Week One, Godwin is likely to retain the slot role in which he has historically excelled, Egbuka is going to have the opportunity to focus on the 'Z' position and the rookie Hurst is a candidate to take snaps as a prototypical 'X' receiver while McMillan and Tez Johnson will be able to help in all three roles and should see a lot of playing time. Kameron Johnson Is likely to hold onto his roles on punt and kickoff return.
Tight Ends (4): Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Cade Otton, Bauer Sharp*
The Buccaneers nearly started the season with the same quartet of tight ends for the third year in a row, but in the end there was one change to the group because rookie sixth-rounder Sharp beat out third-year man Devin Culp for the final spot. Sharp has the potential to be a two-way tight end with production as both a blocker and a receiver.
Otton, who routinely commands snap shares in the mid-90% range, figures to remain the lead dog in this rotation, as he's an effective blocker who has averaged roughly 50 receptions per season over four years. Durham was quietly one of the NFL's better blocking tight ends in 2025 and Kieft is an enforcer type the Buccaneers line up all over the formation.
Offensive Linemen (10): Graham Barton, Ben Bredeson, Benjamin Chukwuma, Dan Feeney, Luke Goedeke, Luke Haggard, Cody Mauch, Billy Schrauth*, Justin Skule, Tristan Wirfs
As mentioned above, minor injuries to Chukwuma, Schrauth and Skule, plus the fact that Wirfs is just returning from a hamstring injury that cost him most of training camp may have prompted the Bucs to start the season with a little added depth on the offensive front, as they kept five reserves behind their anticipated starting line.
That starting five, with Wirfs now back in the mix, is the same lineup that produced extremely good results in 2024 before it was torn apart by injuries last season. The Buccaneers ranked in the top four in rushing yards per game and per carry in 2024 and Mayfield was given the time to throw for 4,500 yards and 43 touchdowns.
Defensive Linemen (7): DeMonte Capehart*, Calijah Kancey, A'Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Elijah Roberts, Elijah Simmons, Vita Vea
This is a notable change from a year ago, when the Bucs went light on the defensive line to start the season. Two of those five players, Logan Hall and Greg Gaines, are no longer in Tampa and yet the Bucs have gone heavy this time with seven interior linemen to open the campaign. There was significant competition in this group after the additions of Robinson, Nuñez-Roches and Capehart, and the Bucs also elected to keep two players they added last year in Roberts and Simmons.
Vea agreed to a contract extension less than two weeks ago but still has plenty of time to get back into the mix before the first game of the regular season. Kancey, who has 30 QB hits and 11.5 sacks in just 29 career games, has set as his goal playing in all 17 games in 2026 after missing a total of 22 contests over his first three seasons; if he accomplishes that, he may chase double digits in sacks. Robinson and Nuñez-Roches add size, power and attitude to a unit that needed just such an infusion.
Outside Linebackers (5): Rueben Bain Jr.*, Yaya Diaby, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Anthony Nelson, David Walker
This is the same number of outside linebackers the Bucs started the 2025 campaign with, but the specifics of the lineup have changed dramatically and the team is hoping this is their area of greatest improvement in 2026. Bain was unexpectedly available at the 15th pick in April's draft and is considered a favorite to chase the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Muhammad was one of the Bucs' key free agency additions after an 11-sack season in Detroit and Walker is turning heads again just as he did last summer before ending up on season-ending injured reserve. Nelson racked up 2.5 sacks during this year's preseason games and remains one of the team's most active and productive players on special teams.
Inside Linebackers (5): Alex Anzalone, SirVocea Dennis, Caden Fordham*, Christian Rozeboom, Josiah Trotter*
This is one more off-ball linebacker than the Bucs opened with last season and it also has a very new look following the retirement of franchise legend Lavonte David. Prized free agency addition Anzalone will occupy one of the two starting spots and second-round rookie Trotter has made a push for the other spot to start the season. Rozeboom, a veteran with a lot of starting experience, and preseason standout Fordham, an undrafted free agent, give this position some much-needed depth.
Cornerbacks (5): Ayden Garnes*, Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish, Keionte Scott*
McCollum and Parrish appear to have locked down the two starting spots on the outside but the roles of Morrison and Scott, the latter a 2026 draftee who has significant positional flexibility, are still potentially being defined. Scott could take over in the slot, a job Parrish held for much of last season, and his ability to also play safety helps out given the small group the Bucs currently have at that spot. Garnes earned a roster spot as an undrafted rookie by simply making plays in nearly every practice and every preseason game.
Safeties (3): Miles Killebrew, Tykee Smith, Antoine Winfield Jr.
This is the spot where the Bucs went the lightest in their first 53-man iteration, particularly considering Killebrew has mostly been a special teams ace in recent seasons, playing a total of nine defensive snaps for the Steelers over the 2024-25 seasons. Again, Scott's flexibility helps ease any depth concerns and the Bucs are very happy with their starting tandem of Winfield and Smith. The former has earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in his six-year career and the latter is emerging as the same sort of all-over-the-field playmaker as he heads into his third season.
Specialists (3): Evan Deckers, Riley Dixon, Chase McLaughlin
This is the same trio from last year. Deckers held off a competition from veteran Scott Daly in the preseason and McLaughlin was unsurprisingly kept over B.T. Potter as he has made 90.1% of his field goal attempts in three seasons with the Bucs, including a remarkable 26-of-30 from 50 yards and beyond.
View the best photos of the full 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster.