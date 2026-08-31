Bucs Go Heavy in Trenches on First 53-Man Roster of 2026

Quarterbacks (2): Jalon Daniels*, Baker Mayfield

This is the third season in a row that the Bucs are starting the season with only one active backup for Baker Mayfield, though they did end up carrying three for the final month-and-a-half of last season. Still, this represents one of the bigger stories of the Bucs' first iteration of the active roster, as the undrafted rookie Daniels leap-frogged offseason veteran addition Jake Browning and holdover Connor Bazelak for that one spot.

Daniels was impressive during preseason game action, leading five total scoring drives in the Bucs' two wins and then playing roughly 75% of the game in last Friday's finale in Jacksonville. He completed 27 of 44 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions and also ran 14 times for 37 yards and another score.

Mayfield hasn't missed a start in his three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense and in that span ranks second in the NFL in touchdown passes and third in passing yards. Still, this is the first time in his four seasons in Tampa that his primary backup is a rookie with no NFL experience.

Running Backs (3): Kenny Gainwell Bucky Irving, Sean Tucker

Last year, the Buccaneers had three returning running backs in Irving, Tucker and Rachaad White but found a fourth spot to keep undrafted rookie Josh Williams. This summer, Kenny Gainwell replaces White as the main complement to Irving but Tucker held off a challenge from Williams this time and the Bucs did not keep a fourth back.

Irving was a rookie sensation in 2024, as the fourth-round pick out of Oregon led all NFL newcomers in rushing yards (1,122), yards from scrimmage (1,514) and touchdown runs (eight). Shoulder and foot injuries caused his numbers to shrink considerably in his second season but he heads into 2026 healthy and ready to form a very productive tandem with Gainwell, who surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 70 catches for the Steelers last year. Meanwhile, Tucker led the Buccaneers last year with eight total touchdowns.

Wide Receivers (6): Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., Ted Hurst III*, Kameron Johnson, Tez Johnson, Jalen McMillan

This is the first time since 2013 that the Buccaneers head into the season without Mike Evans at the top of the depth chart, but this is still a deep and talented group. That depth is the product of Jason Licht and company repeatedly adding to the position in the draft in recent years. McMillan was a third-round pick in 2024, Egbuka (first round) and Tez Johnson (seventh round) were added in 2025 and Ted Hurst was a third-round selection this past April.

Egbuka and McMillan, as noted earlier, have recently been dealing with minor injuries but Head Coach Todd Bowles expressed optimism last week that both would be ready for the start of the season. If that group is fully healthy for Week One, Godwin is likely to retain the slot role in which he has historically excelled, Egbuka is going to have the opportunity to focus on the 'Z' position and the rookie Hurst is a candidate to take snaps as a prototypical 'X' receiver while McMillan and Tez Johnson will be able to help in all three roles and should see a lot of playing time. Kameron Johnson Is likely to hold onto his roles on punt and kickoff return.

Tight Ends (4): Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Cade Otton, Bauer Sharp*

The Buccaneers nearly started the season with the same quartet of tight ends for the third year in a row, but in the end there was one change to the group because rookie sixth-rounder Sharp beat out third-year man Devin Culp for the final spot. Sharp has the potential to be a two-way tight end with production as both a blocker and a receiver.

Otton, who routinely commands snap shares in the mid-90% range, figures to remain the lead dog in this rotation, as he's an effective blocker who has averaged roughly 50 receptions per season over four years. Durham was quietly one of the NFL's better blocking tight ends in 2025 and Kieft is an enforcer type the Buccaneers line up all over the formation.

Offensive Linemen (10): Graham Barton, Ben Bredeson, Benjamin Chukwuma, Dan Feeney, Luke Goedeke, Luke Haggard, Cody Mauch, Billy Schrauth*, Justin Skule, Tristan Wirfs

As mentioned above, minor injuries to Chukwuma, Schrauth and Skule, plus the fact that Wirfs is just returning from a hamstring injury that cost him most of training camp may have prompted the Bucs to start the season with a little added depth on the offensive front, as they kept five reserves behind their anticipated starting line.