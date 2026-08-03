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Buccaneers and Fifth Third Bank Introduce First-Ever Practice Jersey Patch

Aug 03, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced the team's first-ever jersey patch as part of their elevated partnership renewal with Fifth Third Bank. The Fifth Third Bank logo will be displayed on the front upper left portion of the practice jersey as the team takes the field for the padded practice of training camp.

As the Pewter Partnership enters year six, the Buccaneers and Fifth Third Bank will also collaborate to upgrade the sideline experience, expand benefits for fans who bank with Fifth Third Bank, and continue expanding on their joint commitment to making a positive difference in the Tampa Bay area.

"The first five years of our partnership with Fifth Third Bank have driven meaningful growth, and we're excited to take that relationship to new heights through this multi-year renewal," said Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla. "Introducing our first-ever practice jersey patch is a significant milestone that reflects the strength of our partnership and shared commitment to innovation. Together, we look forward to creating new ways to engage fans, elevate the Buccaneers experience and make an even greater impact across the Tampa Bay community."

As part of the agreement with Fifth Third, the Buccaneers will introduce an enhanced pregame sideline experience, providing select fans with the opportunity to access the field prior to kickoff and observe player warmups from an exclusive vantage point. This premium access is designed to deliver a memorable experience that extends beyond gameday.

"We're proud to build on our partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and create even more meaningful ways to connect with fans, clients and the communities we serve," said Scott Daigle, Fifth Third Bank regional president. "From the introduction of the team's first-ever practice jersey patch to enhanced gameday experiences and continued community impact, this partnership reflects our shared commitment to bringing people together and investing in what makes Tampa Bay such a special place to live, work and cheer."

In 2021, Fifth Third Bank was named the official bank of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under an agreement that included the naming rights to the stadium entry gate at Dale Mabry Highway and Tampa Bay Boulevard, as well as a Buccaneers-branded debit card that provides Fifth Third customers with a dedicated entrance, and a discount on merchandise and concessions. Adding to this year's cardholder perks, fans can visit Buccaneers Guest and Member relations inside the stadium to receive a complimentary branded battery-powered fan, while supplies last. Fans can visit 53.com/Bucs or any Fifth Third Bank location, including the Buccaneers-branded branch at Columbus Drive and Himes Avenue, to learn more about Bucs Banking.

While Fifth Third Bank's partnership remains anchored in crafting premium experiences, including the Fifth Third Bank Lounge, app integration, and premium item giveaway at their presenting sponsorship game, the Bank will continue partnering with the Buccaneers on community-focused programming designed to make a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay area.

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