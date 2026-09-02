Josiah Trotter Brings "Dawg" Demeanor to Defense

The Buccaneers added a physical, old-fashioned downhill thumper in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft with Missouri's Josiah Trotter. For the Tigers, Trotter served as the green dot, middle (Mike) linebacker in their base scheme. He is fundamentally sound in run fits and strikes with ferocity. Football runs in his veins and Trotter is an effective blitzer who Todd Bowles can weaponize in pressure packages. Trotter has the speed and athleticism to man the middle of the defense and the Bucs' brass has praised his disposition on the field.

"He's a 'dawg.' He has a switch once he gets out there and everybody sees it, and it's what the great players have," said General Manager Jason Licht. "We're hoping that he keeps ascending and becomes the great player that we think he can be."

Throughout training camp, Trotter has received significant reps with the first-team defense and has made his presence felt with timely tackles and standout plays in coverage that showcased his ability as a three-down linebacker. Trotter has a quick trigger and while touted for his ability as a run defender, he displayed his multi-faceted skillset against the Jaguars with an interception during joint practices. In man-to-man coverage, Trotter maintained leverage and covered running back, Bhayshul Tuten. He blanketed the back, staying with him stride-for-stride across the field. Trotter looked up to see the ball sailing towards Tuten in the end zone and got his hands up to haul in the pick.

Trotter quickly diagnoses, fills gaps and has explosive power to knock blockers back. He can alter his speed, which makes it challenging for opponents to square him up. The rookie has been competing with SirVocea Dennis for the starting Mike role and has impressed during his sample size while Dennis has dealt with a groin injury. When asked if Trotter will start in Week One against the Cincinnati Bengals, Todd Bowles paid the rookie a compliment.