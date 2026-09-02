Bucs Claim CB Kevin Knowles from Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a bit more secondary depth after claiming second-year cornerback Kevin Knowles off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs. To make room on the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers waived rookie linebacker Caden Fordham.

Knowles (5-11, 190) initially made the Chiefs' active roster following the league-wide roster cuts on Sunday, but he was then waived on Monday. He played in all three Kansas City preseason game and had two tackles on defense and one on special teams.

The Buccaneers had reduced their total of defensive backs on the 53-man roster on Sunday to just eight, though they also devoted five of 17 practice squad spots to the secondary. Knowles adds to that active-roster depth and brings another accomplished player into the mix on special teams.

Knowles originally joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2025. He split his rookie year between the practice squad and active roster, and between early-season game day elevations and his time on the 53-man roster he appeared in a total of 13 games. He contributed five tackles on defense and 10 in kick coverage and was on the field for 70% of the Chiefs' special teams snaps.