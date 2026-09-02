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Bucs Claim CB Kevin Knowles from Chiefs

The Bucs added some much-needed secondary depth by claiming former Kansas City and Florida State CB Kevin Knowles on Tuesday, waiving rookie LB Caden Fordham to make room for the addition

Sep 02, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

kevin knowles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a bit more secondary depth after claiming second-year cornerback Kevin Knowles off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs. To make room on the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers waived rookie linebacker Caden Fordham.

Knowles (5-11, 190) initially made the Chiefs' active roster following the league-wide roster cuts on Sunday, but he was then waived on Monday. He played in all three Kansas City preseason game and had two tackles on defense and one on special teams.

The Buccaneers had reduced their total of defensive backs on the 53-man roster on Sunday to just eight, though they also devoted five of 17 practice squad spots to the secondary. Knowles adds to that active-roster depth and brings another accomplished player into the mix on special teams.

Knowles originally joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2025. He split his rookie year between the practice squad and active roster, and between early-season game day elevations and his time on the 53-man roster he appeared in a total of 13 games. He contributed five tackles on defense and 10 in kick coverage and was on the field for 70% of the Chiefs' special teams snaps.

Fordham was undrafted rookie for the Bucs out of North Carolina State, where he led the nation in tackles in 2025. Like Knowles, he initially survived the roster cutdown to 53 players on Sunday before Tuesday's manuevers. Fordham had 10 tackles on defense and four on special teams during the preseason, along with two tackes for loss and a pass defensed. He could potentially return to the Bucs on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

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