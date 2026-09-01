GM Jason Licht Talks Ayden Garnes' Confidence and Chris Godwin Jr. Being a Consistent Force | Bucs Blitz

Confident Air

Training camp standout and undrafted rookie cornerback Ayden Garnes made the Buccaneers' initial 53-man roster. His feisty disposition on the field and playmaking ability helped him rise on the depth chart and a 47-yard pick-six against the Jets, along with his tackle for loss and pass breakup, cemented his case. Garnes, a former zero-star recruit out of Drexel Hill, PA, recorded several passes defensed and interceptions throughout camp and showcased his route recognition and coverage prowess. During his final collegiate season, Garnes posted 43 tackles, eight pass deflections and an interception. He continued the production for Tampa Bay and General Manager Jason Licht praised the rookie's confident demeanor.

"Everyday he was making a play on the ball or multiple plays on the ball and he has excellent instincts," said Licht. "He is tough and what I like about him - I was talking with some of our players about this - is that he does not have a cocky air to him but he has a very confident air to him and he knows that he is good. He carried that with him and in that position, you have to have a lot of confidence, so he has that going for him too."

Stout Depth

The Bucs loaded up on the edge during the offseason to bolster the club's pass rush, adding veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad to the mix, along with first-round selection Rueben Bain Jr. to join Yaya Diaby, David Walker and Anthony Nelson. Walker missed the duration of his rookie 2025 campaign after tearing his ACL early in camp. The three-time consensus All-American impressed throughout the 2025 offseason workout program and has again in 2026 with power and active hands. Muhammad plays with a high motor and is relentless in pursuit. He has brought a nasty temperament on the field, in addition to Bain. The former tone-setter on the Hurricanes' defense has consistently won his one-on-one reps throughout camp with ease and possesses elite ankle flexion and bend around the arc on the high side to flatten to the quarterback, and he possesses a vast array of moves and counters.

"We have really good depth, and is as good as I can remember we have had here in my tenure, at outside linebacker and I feel very good about that," described Licht. "Feels very good from what we have seen thus far from all of them."

Mr. Clutch

Following the departure of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr. is now the veteran leader of the receiver room in Tampa Bay. Last season, Godwin missed five games due to a fibula injury and played 428 snaps. His ascension has occasionally been interrupted by injuries, notably a significant ankle injury in 2024. Godwin was leading all NFL players in receptions at the time of his injury in 2024 and had scored five touchdowns in seven games. He had become Baker Mayfield's go-to target and he looks back in peak form in 2026. Godwin reverted back to his full-time role in the slot last season and thrives when on the field, generating run-after-catch and separation against both man and zone. He is adept on option routes and at boxing out defenders with physicality. Godwin is fearless in contested catch situations and has outstanding contact balance. When asked about a receiver poised for a breakout, Licht directed the audience to Godwin.