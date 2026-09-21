After Lightning Delay, Bucs Can't Land Final Strike in Loss to Browns

The Bucs quickly fell into another third-down hole, needing five yards with the ball just shy of midfield. Mayfield appeared to move the sticks with a pass to Irving but it came back on a holding call. Third-and-15 proved too much this time and Mayfield was sacked back at the Bucs' 32 by DT Mason Graham. Dixon's second punt was fair caught at the Cleveland 25.

A six-yard pass to Concepcion on third down left the Browns inches shy of a first down and they elected to go for it on fourth down from their own 34. DL Elijah Roberts denied Judkins on a run up the gut, stopping him for no gain and producing a turnover on downs that gave the Bucs' excellent field position with 2:45 left in the half.

The Bucs only ran one play, a one-yard run by Irving before the two-minute warning. After the pause, a quick out to Egbuka on the right sideline was good for eight, and Gainwell is able to stumble for just enough for a first down at the 22. Gainwell escaped a tackler deep in the backfield on a swing pass and was able to get five as the clock ticked below one minute. Gainwell then got a handoff and once again slipped a tackle early to get free for a gain of seven and a first down at the 10. The Bucs used their second timeout with 34 seconds left. Gainwell wasn't able to do it three times in a row, however, and another swing pass to him lost two yards and prompted the use of the Bucs' last time out at the 25-second mark. Mayfield was chased into a throwaway on second down and couldn't find an open man on third down. McLaughlin's third field goal, a 31-yarder, allowed the Bucs to take a 9-6 lead into halftime.

A touchback on the opening kickoff of the second half put the Bucs at their own 35 and Mayfield immediately hit Godwin for a gain of 24 yards on a crossing route. Irving detoured left after starting right on his next carry and picked up a lead blocker in Mayfield on a gain of 14. Two plays later, Mayfield threw down a tight tunnel to TE Cade Otton, who plucked the ball out of the air for a gain of nine. Mayfield kept it on second down to get a first down at the Browns' 15. Irving broke tackles to get four yards going right on first down, and a swing pass to the back was easily read by the Browns' defense, bringing up third-and-nine. Mayfield broke a tackle in the backfield and stiff-armed Hickman to the ground in order to get just enough for a first down at the five. Mayfield faced immediate pressure up the middle to get off a short pass to Egbuka, who had slipped but caught the pass while lying on the turf.

Cleveland started its first drive of the half at its 26 and quicky ran into a third-and-three after a short completion to Fannin. The Browns burned a timeout before running the third-down play and it was worth it, as Watson took a keep around right end and got eight yards. A completion to Boston for 15 yards and another to Concepcion for nine yards helped the Browns get down to the Bucs' 30. WR Isaiah Bond then ran an out to the left sideline and Watson hit him easily for another first down at the 20. Two plays later, S Tykee Smith read a tunnel screen to Concepcion and fired up quickly to drop the receiver for a loss of two to make it third-and-six. Watson dropped a back-corner pass in to Boston on the next play but the receiver couldn't get his second foot in and the Browns settled for a third field goal to make it 16-9.

Starting at the Bucs' 29, the Bucs got a quick 13 yards on an Otton catch, though they had to challenge the initial call of an incompletion to get the correct ruling. Irving was hit as soon as he got the ball for a loss of five on first down and a deep shot to Egbuka fell incomplete. Tez Johnson got open deep running left to right but Mayfield's pass went well over his head and the Bucs had to punt. Dixon's kick was fair caught at the Cleveland 17.

Fannin spun away from an Anzalone tackle to get upfield for a gain of 13. A Winfield blitz pressure led to a Watson throwaway on the next down, but an incompletion on the next play was erased by a facemask personal foul against OLB Yaya Diaby. On the next play, Boston caught a pass down the middle of the field and got away from three would-be tacklers to break free for a 55-yard game-tying touchdown.

Kameron Johnson got the next kickoff back out to the Tampa Bay 29 and Irving got one yard on a first-down handoff and another one on second down, which brought the third quarter to an end. Mayfield put his next pass on Hurst's hands while scrambling right but safely Grant Delpit was able to break up the play at the last second. Dixon's punt went out of bounds at the Cleveland 27.

Judkins broke another tackle on a short catch out left and was able to gain 12 yards on the first play of the drive. Smith trapped Judkins in the backfield for a loss of three. Two plays later, on third-and-13, Watson couldn't find an open man and to scramble, picking up just five and leading to a punt that was fair caught by Tez Johnson at the Bucs' 16.

Tez Johnson ran a fly on first down and Mayfield threw deep, but it was well-defended by Denzel Ward and incomplete. The next pass went to Godwin crossing left to right and he hauled it in for a gain of 14. On the next play, a deep shot finally paid off as Tez Johnson got open on a post and Mayfield laid it into his hands for a gain of 49 to the Browns' 21. Three plays later, the Bucs faced a third-and-two. Mayfield had to scramble on third down and his pass in Hurst's direction in the end zone was nearly intercepted by CB Tyson Campbell. McLaughlin put the Bucs back on top with a 31-yard field goal with 10 minutes left in regulation.

Cleveland's next drive started at its own 32 and got a pair of three-yard runs from Judkins and Jaleel McLaughlin. On third down, Watson escaped a collapsing pocket up the middle and scrambled for a first down at the 44. A screen to Judkins out to the left was good for five yards, putting the ball a yard short of midfield and a completion to the same back got it into Bucs territory. Boston ran a deep out on third down and Watson's pass to the sideline was perfect for a gain of nine and a first down at the 40. Fannin caught another pass for eight yards and Sanders took it to the 31, with the Browns using a timeout before running their third-and-one play. Watson had Diaby hanging off him on third down when he was able to dump off a shot pass to Fannin over the middle for a first down at the 25. Diaby broke up a short pass intended for McLaughlin, but another out to Boston was good for eight. On the next play, Whiteheart leaked out to the left and was wide open and able to lope into the end zone after a short pass for a 17-yard go-ahead score. That gave Cleveland it's first lead of the game with 3:51 left on the clock.

Kam Johnson gave the Bucs a field position boost by taking the next kickoff all the way out to the Bucs' 49. A screen to Otton and an Irving run put the Bucs in a third-and-one at the Cleveland 42, and Mayfield faked a handoff and threw quickly to Godwin out to the left for eight yards. Irving churned his legs to push the pile on his next carry and pick up six yards as the two-minute warning arrived. At that point, the game was suspended due to lightning in the area.