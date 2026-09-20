Browns vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 2 2026

Game Updates
Game Information
- Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 2 2026
- Sun. 9/20 at 1:00 p.m.
- Raymond James Stadium
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 2 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game vs. the Miami Dolphins
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 14 game vs. the New Orleans Saints
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals
The Buccaneers had a chance to win at the end against Cleveland following a 132-minute interruption due to nearby lightning, but two near-misses in the end zone doomed them to a 23-19 loss and their first 0-2 start in 12 years
The Buccaneers' Week Two loss to Cleveland included unsatisfying results in the red zone, but QB Baker Mayfield thinks the Bucs are close to putting it all together
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Cleveland Browns 23-19 at Raymond James in the home opener
Sitting at 0-2 for the first time since 2014, the Buccaneers will seek to right the ship in Week Three against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, who are 2-0 despite losing their starting quarterback in Week One
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed needing to make plays at the end of the game, the rain delay and getting back on track.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed limiting penalties, needing to focus on tackling and dealing with adversity.
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season.
In the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week Two, five notes stood out for the home team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving, WR Ted Hurst III, LB Alex Anzalone and T Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season.
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 2 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns
QB Baker Mayfield throws a 49-yard pass to WR Tez Johnson against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton makes an incredible catch against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
QB Baker Mayfield throws a 5-yard touchdown pass to WR Emeka Egbuka against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie DB Keionte Scott gets his first-career NFL sack against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB David Walker notches his first-career sack against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September
Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving explodes for a 38-yard gain in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 game vs. the Cleveland Brown
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week Two of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.