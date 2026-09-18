Performance Preview: Week Two Star – Emeka Egbuka, Rueben Bain Jr. or Bucky Irving?

Brianna Dix: Emeka Egbuka

In Week One, Emeka Egbuka led the Buccaneers with 63 yards receiving on five receptions, surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving mark for his career. He exploited the soft spots in zone and did the majority of his damage over the middle of the field. The first-round draft pick in 2025 finished his collegiate tenure with the most receptions in Ohio State history and second in receiving yards behind Michael Jenkins. Egbuka will continue to ascend, and I think Week Two could be a breakout game for No. 2

After Week One, the Browns' pass defense ranks 23rd in the NFL and the Jaguars Trevor Lawrence posted a 150.6 rating, completing 18 of 23 pass attempts for 245 yards and four touchdowns against Cleveland's retooled defense on Sunday. Six Jacksonville weapons finished with over 10 yards per reception and had an explosive play (over 14 yards), including a 30-yarder by Parker Washington. The Jaguars were able to generate yards after catch and Egbuka could feast in Week Two. He commands the catch point and utilizes manipulation at the stem to create cushion. I project the savvy route-runner will galvanize the offense at Raymond James Stadium.

Scott Smith: Rueben Bain Jr.

Josiah Trotter was the Buccaneers' star rookie in the season opener in Cincy, while first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. comparatively had a quiet NFL debut. Bain played 41 defensive snaps and was credited with just one solo tackle and no quarterback hits. Head Coach Todd Bowles said he thought Bain played hard but took a step back in terms of how he was coordinating his rush with his teammates, instead trying to make every play himself. It's no surprise when a rookie of any caliber runs into some struggles in his initial adjustment to the NFL.

I'm not worried about Bain after one game. I still believe he is going to be one of the most impactful rookies in the entire NFL this season, and I'm placing the bet here that this impact starts in Week Two. Bain is famously intense and driven to beat the man across the line from him. After essentially getting a goose-egg in Week One, how motivated is he going to be for his second shot at a hated opponent? (If they aren't wearing a Buccaneers uniform, he hates them.) If he can marry that motivation with a more coordinated approach to his pass rush, this could be his first NFL breakout performance.

Cleveland's offense ranked 25th in sacks allowed per pass play last season, but that is essentially irrelevant given that the Browns executed a complete overhaul of their offensive line in the offseason. The only anticipated starter on that line who was with the team last season was right guard Teven Jenkins, who only started four games last season and, by the way, missed the opener with a back injury. The new right tackle is Tytus Howard, who generally has had good pass-blocking numbers in his career but just came over this offseason in a trade with Houston for a fifth-round pick. Those are the two blockers that Bain should see the most on Sunday. Overall, the Browns' new-look offensive line did not have a strong debut, as Deshaun Watson was sacked five times. (Admittedly, Watson himself had a lot to do with that by holding onto the ball for a long time on all five of those plays.) If that collection of newcomers needs some time to jell and struggles at all on Sunday, Bain could be the one who takes advantage.

Gabriel Kahaian: Bucky Irving

The Krewe got their first look at Bucky Irving in Zac Robinson's new system and it looks like he is going to have a big impact this year. The third-year back looked elusive as ever running against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry and added seven receptions in a game where he totaled 93 yards from scrimmage along with a rushing touchdown. When looking ahead to the home opener, I think Irving has a lot of opportunities to stay hot.

After last week's usage, it is clear Irving will be a key factor in the Buccaneers' success this Sunday. Even while sharing the backfield with Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay rode the hot hand with Irving in Week One. That is not to say that split will hold all season, but early numbers suggest Irving's chances will not differ drastically because of the presence of another talented back in the locker room. If anything, Gainwell's presence should keep Irving fresher and more available for the big explosive plays fans saw in his rookie year.

Regardless of season projections, the Cleveland Browns have done their due diligence in the draft the past couple years, adding some serious talent in their defense with the likes of defensive tackle Mason Graham and last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Want to bounce to the outside? Better not hope newly acquired Jared Verse is collapsing the pocket. Irving and the offense will still have to be on their A-game to be victorious. All that being said, I am sure the Bucs are not complaining that the single-season sack record holder Myles Garrett is not still repping the Dawg Pound (even though the team will most likely have to face him Week 17 when the Los Angeles Rams come to town).