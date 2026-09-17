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5 Bucs to Watch Against the Browns in Week Two

The Buccaneers will take on the Browns in Week Two at Raymond James Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

Sep 17, 2026 at 10:58 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

5 bucs to watch against Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on another AFC North opponent in Week Two, welcoming the Cleveland Browns for a 1:00 p.m. ET clash at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 20. The matchup will be broadcast locally on CBS and the Bucs will look to go 1-1 after a 33-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One. In the season opener, four Tampa Bay fumbles led to 24 points for Cincinnati and the club will vie for redemption at home. The Browns are also reeling from a loss last weekend, a 34-10 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in which quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked five times and intercepted once. The club boasts last season's fourth-ranked defense and although the unit is without Myles Garrett in 2026, the Browns have a talented cast featuring Carson Schwesinger, Jared Verse, Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit. Here are five Buccaneers to observe on Sunday:

Emeka Egbuka

Emeka Egbuka was the go-to target early against the Bengals in Week One and finished the game with a team-high 63 receiving yards on five catches. He exploited the coverage voids and showcased his savvy route-running skills. Egbuka manipulates coverage in space with tempo and has outstanding ball tracking skills. On Sunday, he will be matched up with Denzel Ward, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback in Cleveland. Originally the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 draft, Ward has accumulated 18 career interceptions and 104 pass breakups. Against the Jaguars in Week One, Ward posted five tackles and a forced fumble, solidifying the defense. He sets the tone on the back end and maintains tight coverage with route recognition and sound technique. Ward is patient in press and pedals without opening his hips and revealing intent.

Josiah Trotter

Quinshon Judkins was a second-round draft pick in 2025 and rushed 230 times for 827 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 26 catches for 171 yards. A league-high 45.2% of Judkins' carries last season came with eight or more defenders in the box, per Next Gen Stats. He has short-yardage success and plays with aggression. Judkins falls forward as a finisher and is adept on blitz pickups. On Sunday, Judkins will likely face off with Bucs' linebacker Josiah Trotter. Trotter became the defensive catalyst in Week One, becoming the first player in NFL lore to record a pick-six and a sack in his first career game, since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Additionally, Trotter disrupted the Bengals' rushing attack, nabbing 10 tackles, including two for a loss. Chase Brown was limited to just 3.5 yards per carry and Trotter was a key cog in Tampa Bay's run defense. Trotter displayed his downhill trigger, instincts, ferocious hits as a thumper and smooth hips in coverage. Whether he is sent on an A-gap blitz or he drops in coverage, Trotter will see a heavy dose of Judkins in Week Two.

Tristan Wirfs

Back in June, the Browns acquired young pass rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks from the Rams in exchange for Myles Garrett. The blockbuster trade ushered in a new era for the Browns and their pass rush. Last season, Verse tallied 80 pressures and 52 hurries, both of which ranked sixth among edge defenders per PFF. He posted 7.5 sacks in 2025 and Mike Rutenberg will look to maximize his upfield burst and explosion. He wins with an elite first step and controls the point of attack with power and leverage. Verse is sudden and twitchy, adding a talent infusion in Cleveland. On Sunday, he will face Tristan Wirfs in the trenches. Wirfs, an All-Pro at both left and right tackle, anchors the Bucs' line and pairs freaky athleticism with exceptional core strength. He has heavy hands and the agility for pulls on outside zone runs or counter traps. The duo will battle it out in Week Two in a pivotal matchup at the line of scrimmage.

Benjamin Morrison

In Week One, Benjamin Morrison replaced injured Jacob Parrish (back) and was targeted seven times, giving up just 34 receiving yards and an 81.8 passer rating when targeted – the fourth-lowest among cornerbacks with seven-plus targets. The polished corner has elite ball skills and mental processing. He has a fluid backpedal and short-area quickness for prime positioning on receivers. Morrison squeezes lanes and looks to attack the ball. He played an integral role in Week One limiting yards-after-catch with precise open-field tackling, which will come into play against rookie KC Concepcion in Week Two. Concepcion's explosiveness will help the Browns' offense evolve and the second-round draft pick combines immediate burst with efficiency on choice routes. He has lethal separation quickness and is hard to bring down with his run-after-catch ability underneath. Morrison will be tasked with limiting the north/south threat.

Bucky Irving

Carson Schwesinger earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2025, finishing with 156 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions in 16 games played. He posted seven straight games with double digit tackles last year, which led all rookies. In his award-winning rookie campaign, Schwesinger showed his ability to cover ground in zone, play-action diagnosis skills and his sound technique as a tackler. He has sensational lateral range and hip fluidity to stay in phase against backs. In Week One, the Bucs primarily operated out of a short passing attack to try and mitigate the Bengals' rush and Bucky Irving became Baker Mayfield's go-to in the short-to-intermediate area on checkdowns. Irving posted 93 yards from scrimmage, including a 10-yard touchdown. He returned to peak form, revealing his effective lateral jumpcut, panoramic vision and elusiveness to redirect on a dime.

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