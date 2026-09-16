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Browns-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Two

As they welcome the Browns to Tampa, the Bucs will be looking to get better results from the battle in the trenches after Week One, in a contest that will also feature such key head-to-head matchups as Emeka Egbuka vs. Denzel Ward

Sep 16, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will contest their 2026 home opener in Week Two, plus their second straight game against an AFC North opponent, as they welcome the Cleveland Browns to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and the game will be broadcast locally by CBS.

The Buccaneers are looking to even their record after absorbing a 33-27 loss at Cincinnati in Week One, in a contest that turned on four Tampa Bay fumbles, leading to 24 points for the Bengals. The Bucs have not endured an 0-2 opening since the 2014 season, the third-longest active run for any NFL team without such a start. Tampa Bay got strong opening-day performances from the likes of running back Bucky Irving (93 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown), linebacker Jeremiah Trotter (pick-six, 10 tackles and a sack) and cornerback Zyon McCollum (nine tackles, two passes defensed) but will be seeking to flesh out their new-look offense and rebooted pass-rush a bit more in Week Two.

The Browns lost their opener, as well, falling 34-10 to the Jaguars in Jacksonville in a game that saw them down 31-0 three minutes into the second half. Quarterback DeShaun Watson, seeing his first game action since October of 2024, was sacked five times and intercepted once, though he did complete 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown and led the team in rushing yards with 38. The Browns' offense is also a work in progress but features a deep group of promising young skill-position players in the likes of running back Quinshon Judkins, tight end Harold Fannin and rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Cleveland had the NFL's fourth-ranked defense last season, though that unit no longer employs reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

This game also very obviously features a player-vs.-team matchup that will draw the biggest headlines this week, as Baker Mayfield goes up against his former team for the first time since joining the Buccaneers. Mayfield rarely needs any extra motivation and has said this game is important simply because it is the next one on the schedule, but it is clear he still harbors unhappy feelings about how his tenure in Cleveland came to an end. That topic will surely draw plenty of coverage after Mayfield meets the press on Wednesday. Until then, here are four othermajor storylines as well as four head-to-head player battles to keep an eye on as the Bucs play in front of the home crowd for the first time in 2026.

Bucs vs. Bengals Week 1 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 13, 2026

CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Paycor Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Paycor Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 and Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 and Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Paycor Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Paycor Stadium before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his family before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his family before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Vice President of Football Operations Shelton Quarles, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Vice President of Player Engagement Duke Preston, Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52, Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Punter Riley Dixon #9, Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Vice President of Football Operations Shelton Quarles, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Vice President of Player Engagement Duke Preston, Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52, Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Punter Riley Dixon #9, Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - 9/11 commemorative helmet decal before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - 9/11 commemorative helmet decal before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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CINCINNATI, OH - September 13, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs lost the game 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TOP STORYLINES

Two Hands on the Ball – The single most important statistic from the Bucs' 2026 season opener was already noted above: four turnovers, all lost fumbles, leading to 24 of Cincinnati's 33 points and at one point preventing what looked like a sure scoring opportunity. That marked the 12th time in team history that the Buccaneers have lost four or more fumbles in a game; it will surprise no one that they have lost 11 of those 12 outings. Since four-fumble games have only come along about once every four-and-a-half years in Bucs' history, it could be considered a bit of a fluky situation, one unlikely to repeat itself this coming weekend against the Browns. That said, Buccaneers coaches and players – in particular quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had three of the four lost fumbles in Cincinnati – have noted adjustments they can make to render loose footballs less likely. Mayfield, for instance, said he needed to keep two hands on the football while in the pocket longer, until just before the windup to pass. Given that the Bucs lost the turnover battle in Cincy 3-1 but were beaten by just six points indicates they have a chance to be much more productive on offense in Week Two if they hold onto the football.

Pressure Points – In addition to turnovers, the Bengals also had the edge in terms of pressure on the quarterback in the Week One matchup with the Bucs. Cincinnati's pass rushers recorded 4.0 sacks of Mayfield, two of which resulted in the aforementioned fumbles. The Bucs only dropped Cincinnati's Joe Burrow one time, and that required a blitz by off-ball linebacker Josiah Trotter. Tampa Bay envisioned a much more robust pass rush in 2026, especially off the edges, after adding Rueben Bain Jr. and Al-Quadin Muhammad in the offseason and getting both Calijah Kancey and David Walker back from injury. One week is not enough to deflate those hopes, but the Bucs definitely want to see more from that group, which also includes Yaya Diaby and Anthony Nelson, after a relatively quiet debut. Similarly, with their lineup from a dominant 2024 season back intact on the offensive line, the Bucs expect to give Mayfield a higher percentage of clean pockets than he had in Cincy. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Mayfield was pressured on 11 of his 28 dropbacks against the Bengals. While Cleveland's defense, as noted, no longer includes Myles Garrett, last year's 23-sack machine, it does feature defensive end Jared Verse, who was a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons with the Rams before coming over in the trade of Garrett. As All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs noted last week, there are no easy defensive fronts in the NFL to go up against, and this week will bring another challenge for his group.

Getting Out in Front – Despite losing its opener, Tampa Bay did not fall behind in the NFC South race because the Falcons, Panthers and Saints also started their season with defeats as well. New Orleans made an impressive comeback to take the Lions to overtime before losing on a failed two-point attempt; Atlanta lost by seven in Pittsburgh with third-string quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm; and Carolina got swamped by Chicago, giving up 59 points. So the NFC South race – which the Buccaneers won four straight seasons from 2021-24 but lost last year on an end-of-season tiebreaker to Carolina – is now getting started in Week Two. Last year's results, in which the Bucs, Panthers and Falcons all finished 8-9 to send their fates to that tiebreaker, underscore how critical every game on the schedule is, and the Buccaneers don't want to be fighting from behind all season. Atlanta and Carolina face off this coming weekend (New Orleans heads to Baltimore) so barring a tie there is going to be at least one team in the division with a win. The Bucs need to match it.

Little Details, Big Impact – Every loss in the NFL hits hard, and the Buccaneers did not have a happy postgame locker room in Cincinnati despite the fight they showed in battling back from an 18-point deficit to make it a six-point final. The Bucs scored their last points with a little over three minutes remaining and in possession of all three of their timeouts, but they never got that one last chance to win it because Burrow and the Bengals managed four first downs to run out the clock. The turnovers, as noted, were the biggest catalyst leading to the loss, but there were other issues the Bucs will address this week, including that ability to get the key stop at the end, which also eluded them in the second half of last year. Other small details that players and coaches discussed after the Bengals game, and that can be quietly important to the game's outcome, including procedural penalties and missed tackles. The Bucs committed eight infractions against the Bengals, several of them false starts that put the offense behind the sticks. Head Coach Todd Bowles brought up the latter issue after the game on Sunday: "We had four turnovers and lose by just one touchdown. But it wasn't just that, you know. We had some penalties, some false starts there. Defensively, I'd be interested to know how many tackles we missed, because we missed some chip-shot tackles. We get the ball back at the end, and give our offense a chance, you know."

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Browns G Zion Johnson vs. Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey

Though the Buccaneers only got to Burrow for one sack on Sunday, there were some reasons for optimism about the pass rush moving forward, and Kancey was one of them. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Kancey generated pressure on Burrow on 18.5% of his pass-rush snaps, which ranked second highest among all NFL interior linemen in Week One (minimum 25 pass-rush snaps). NGS also clocked Kancey as having average get-off time at the snap of 0.69 seconds, which is a superstar-level number and the fastest by any interior defender in Week One. Kancey was sidelined for all but three games with a pectoral injury last year and, after missing significant time in each of his first three seasons has set as his primary goal for 2026 that he play in all 17 games. If he does, he's likely to make a big impact on the Bucs' ability to get to the quarterback without blitzing, much as he did when he had team-high 7.5 sacks in just 12 games in 2024. In the opener, Kancey played roughly an equal amount of time on either side of the nose tackle, likely lining up primarily on the offense's weak side, which means he should see plenty of action against both of the Browns' guard, Zion Johnson and Teven Jenkins. Johnson is part of a Browns O-Line unit that was torn down to the studs and completely rebuilt in 2026. He comes over from the Chargers, for whom he was the 17th-overall pick in the draft in 2022. Johnson is a powerful blocker, particularly in the run game, and he anchors well and can be hard to move out of the way. Johnson is also a technician with a high football IQ, and he'll be a key part of a Browns line on Sunday that will attempt to have a stronger outing after giving up five sacks in Week One.

2. Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka vs. Browns CB Denzel Ward

The Buccaneers ran their offense primarily out of 11 personnel in Cincinnati and Egbuka was on the field for all but eight of the team's snaps. He was also targeted on each of Mayfield's first three passes of the game, including a near-miss on what could have been a 63-yard touchdown after he got behind the defense but had to slow up a bit for the throw. Egbuka finished the game with a team-leading 63 receiving yards on five catches and frequently worked efficiently in the middle of the field. While he was at a number of different spots at the snap during the game, the one he ran the most routes out of was wide to the right side of the offense. When he lines up there against the Browns he'll be matched up with Denzel Ward, the very experienced cornerback who has been selected for five Pro Bowls in nine seasons, including each of the last three. Originally the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 draft, Ward has secured 18 career interceptions and broken up 104 passes, even as opposing quarterbacks often to stay away from his area of the field. Against the Jaguars in Week One, Ward had five tackles and a forced fumble. Last season, Ward allowed a passer rating of 83.3 as the closest defender and allowed a completion rate 2.7% lower than what NGS expected.

3. Browns RB Quinshon Judkins vs. Buccaneers LB Josiah Trotter

Judkins was a high second-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2025 and he showed a lot of promise as a rookie, running 230 times for 827 yards and seven touchdowns and adding 26 catches for 171 yards. Though his per-carry average of 3.6 yards was below league average, he demonstrated that he can bounce off tacklers and pick up yards after contact. At 6-0 and 221 pounds, he runs with power between the tacklers and can be a load for any defender that meets him in the gap. Judkins was limited to 33 rushing yards in the Browns' season opener but he got only 12 carries as Cleveland was playing from well behind most of the game. Trotter certainly made headlines in his NFL debut last Sunday, becoming the first player in league history to record a pick-six and a sack in his first career game, since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. However, Trotter was also a big part of the Bucs' run defense, as expected. The 240-pound old-school downhill linebacker led Tampa Bay's defense with 10 tackles and helped hold running back Chase Brown to just 3.5 yards per carry. If the Bucs' up-front trio of Vita Vea, A'Shawn Robinson and Calijah Kancey can reliably occupy multiple blockers on Sunday, Trotter will have an opportunity to meet Judkins at the line of scrimmage and hopefully keep the Browns from getting their ground game rolling.

4. Buccaneers G Ben Bredeson vs. Browns DT Mason Graham

Graham, the player the Browns took with the fifth-overall pick in last year's draft after trading down from number two so the Jaguars could nab Travis Hunter, started all 17 games as a rookie, and recorded 49 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and four passes defensed. He got his second season off to an even faster start on Sunday in Jacksonville, where he collected five tackles, two tackles for loss and the Browns' only sack of Trevor Lawrence. Though he didn't put up a high sack number as a rookie he has the type of explosive first step that can lead to stardom on the interior line, plus he can win with bull rushes as well. In the opener, Graham took most of his snaps toward the right end of the Browns' interior line, and if he does so again in Tampa he will encounter Ben Bredeson, a blocker who also brings great power to the point of attack. Though the Bucs unfortunately gave up four sacks of Mayfield in the opener, they did show the first glimpses of what could be a robust rushing attack similar to what the same offensive line helped create in 2024. Bucky Irving only got eight carries but he turned them in 45 yards and 5.6 yards per carry as he was frequently able to get to the line without being hit and then presented with cut-back lanes. Bredeson is a big presence on the left side of the Bucs' line but he is alsoathletic and moves laterally well, as do his linemates, which is a trait that Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson intends to exploit as he engineers the Bucs' rushing attack.

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