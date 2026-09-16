Browns-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Two

TOP STORYLINES

Two Hands on the Ball – The single most important statistic from the Bucs' 2026 season opener was already noted above: four turnovers, all lost fumbles, leading to 24 of Cincinnati's 33 points and at one point preventing what looked like a sure scoring opportunity. That marked the 12th time in team history that the Buccaneers have lost four or more fumbles in a game; it will surprise no one that they have lost 11 of those 12 outings. Since four-fumble games have only come along about once every four-and-a-half years in Bucs' history, it could be considered a bit of a fluky situation, one unlikely to repeat itself this coming weekend against the Browns. That said, Buccaneers coaches and players – in particular quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had three of the four lost fumbles in Cincinnati – have noted adjustments they can make to render loose footballs less likely. Mayfield, for instance, said he needed to keep two hands on the football while in the pocket longer, until just before the windup to pass. Given that the Bucs lost the turnover battle in Cincy 3-1 but were beaten by just six points indicates they have a chance to be much more productive on offense in Week Two if they hold onto the football.

Pressure Points – In addition to turnovers, the Bengals also had the edge in terms of pressure on the quarterback in the Week One matchup with the Bucs. Cincinnati's pass rushers recorded 4.0 sacks of Mayfield, two of which resulted in the aforementioned fumbles. The Bucs only dropped Cincinnati's Joe Burrow one time, and that required a blitz by off-ball linebacker Josiah Trotter. Tampa Bay envisioned a much more robust pass rush in 2026, especially off the edges, after adding Rueben Bain Jr. and Al-Quadin Muhammad in the offseason and getting both Calijah Kancey and David Walker back from injury. One week is not enough to deflate those hopes, but the Bucs definitely want to see more from that group, which also includes Yaya Diaby and Anthony Nelson, after a relatively quiet debut. Similarly, with their lineup from a dominant 2024 season back intact on the offensive line, the Bucs expect to give Mayfield a higher percentage of clean pockets than he had in Cincy. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Mayfield was pressured on 11 of his 28 dropbacks against the Bengals. While Cleveland's defense, as noted, no longer includes Myles Garrett, last year's 23-sack machine, it does feature defensive end Jared Verse, who was a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons with the Rams before coming over in the trade of Garrett. As All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs noted last week, there are no easy defensive fronts in the NFL to go up against, and this week will bring another challenge for his group.

Getting Out in Front – Despite losing its opener, Tampa Bay did not fall behind in the NFC South race because the Falcons, Panthers and Saints also started their season with defeats as well. New Orleans made an impressive comeback to take the Lions to overtime before losing on a failed two-point attempt; Atlanta lost by seven in Pittsburgh with third-string quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm; and Carolina got swamped by Chicago, giving up 59 points. So the NFC South race – which the Buccaneers won four straight seasons from 2021-24 but lost last year on an end-of-season tiebreaker to Carolina – is now getting started in Week Two. Last year's results, in which the Bucs, Panthers and Falcons all finished 8-9 to send their fates to that tiebreaker, underscore how critical every game on the schedule is, and the Buccaneers don't want to be fighting from behind all season. Atlanta and Carolina face off this coming weekend (New Orleans heads to Baltimore) so barring a tie there is going to be at least one team in the division with a win. The Bucs need to match it.

Little Details, Big Impact – Every loss in the NFL hits hard, and the Buccaneers did not have a happy postgame locker room in Cincinnati despite the fight they showed in battling back from an 18-point deficit to make it a six-point final. The Bucs scored their last points with a little over three minutes remaining and in possession of all three of their timeouts, but they never got that one last chance to win it because Burrow and the Bengals managed four first downs to run out the clock. The turnovers, as noted, were the biggest catalyst leading to the loss, but there were other issues the Bucs will address this week, including that ability to get the key stop at the end, which also eluded them in the second half of last year. Other small details that players and coaches discussed after the Bengals game, and that can be quietly important to the game's outcome, including procedural penalties and missed tackles. The Bucs committed eight infractions against the Bengals, several of them false starts that put the offense behind the sticks. Head Coach Todd Bowles brought up the latter issue after the game on Sunday: "We had four turnovers and lose by just one touchdown. But it wasn't just that, you know. We had some penalties, some false starts there. Defensively, I'd be interested to know how many tackles we missed, because we missed some chip-shot tackles. We get the ball back at the end, and give our offense a chance, you know."

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Browns G Zion Johnson vs. Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey

Though the Buccaneers only got to Burrow for one sack on Sunday, there were some reasons for optimism about the pass rush moving forward, and Kancey was one of them. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Kancey generated pressure on Burrow on 18.5% of his pass-rush snaps, which ranked second highest among all NFL interior linemen in Week One (minimum 25 pass-rush snaps). NGS also clocked Kancey as having average get-off time at the snap of 0.69 seconds, which is a superstar-level number and the fastest by any interior defender in Week One. Kancey was sidelined for all but three games with a pectoral injury last year and, after missing significant time in each of his first three seasons has set as his primary goal for 2026 that he play in all 17 games. If he does, he's likely to make a big impact on the Bucs' ability to get to the quarterback without blitzing, much as he did when he had team-high 7.5 sacks in just 12 games in 2024. In the opener, Kancey played roughly an equal amount of time on either side of the nose tackle, likely lining up primarily on the offense's weak side, which means he should see plenty of action against both of the Browns' guard, Zion Johnson and Teven Jenkins. Johnson is part of a Browns O-Line unit that was torn down to the studs and completely rebuilt in 2026. He comes over from the Chargers, for whom he was the 17th-overall pick in the draft in 2022. Johnson is a powerful blocker, particularly in the run game, and he anchors well and can be hard to move out of the way. Johnson is also a technician with a high football IQ, and he'll be a key part of a Browns line on Sunday that will attempt to have a stronger outing after giving up five sacks in Week One.

2. Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka vs. Browns CB Denzel Ward

The Buccaneers ran their offense primarily out of 11 personnel in Cincinnati and Egbuka was on the field for all but eight of the team's snaps. He was also targeted on each of Mayfield's first three passes of the game, including a near-miss on what could have been a 63-yard touchdown after he got behind the defense but had to slow up a bit for the throw. Egbuka finished the game with a team-leading 63 receiving yards on five catches and frequently worked efficiently in the middle of the field. While he was at a number of different spots at the snap during the game, the one he ran the most routes out of was wide to the right side of the offense. When he lines up there against the Browns he'll be matched up with Denzel Ward, the very experienced cornerback who has been selected for five Pro Bowls in nine seasons, including each of the last three. Originally the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 draft, Ward has secured 18 career interceptions and broken up 104 passes, even as opposing quarterbacks often to stay away from his area of the field. Against the Jaguars in Week One, Ward had five tackles and a forced fumble. Last season, Ward allowed a passer rating of 83.3 as the closest defender and allowed a completion rate 2.7% lower than what NGS expected.

3. Browns RB Quinshon Judkins vs. Buccaneers LB Josiah Trotter

Judkins was a high second-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2025 and he showed a lot of promise as a rookie, running 230 times for 827 yards and seven touchdowns and adding 26 catches for 171 yards. Though his per-carry average of 3.6 yards was below league average, he demonstrated that he can bounce off tacklers and pick up yards after contact. At 6-0 and 221 pounds, he runs with power between the tacklers and can be a load for any defender that meets him in the gap. Judkins was limited to 33 rushing yards in the Browns' season opener but he got only 12 carries as Cleveland was playing from well behind most of the game. Trotter certainly made headlines in his NFL debut last Sunday, becoming the first player in league history to record a pick-six and a sack in his first career game, since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. However, Trotter was also a big part of the Bucs' run defense, as expected. The 240-pound old-school downhill linebacker led Tampa Bay's defense with 10 tackles and helped hold running back Chase Brown to just 3.5 yards per carry. If the Bucs' up-front trio of Vita Vea, A'Shawn Robinson and Calijah Kancey can reliably occupy multiple blockers on Sunday, Trotter will have an opportunity to meet Judkins at the line of scrimmage and hopefully keep the Browns from getting their ground game rolling.

4. Buccaneers G Ben Bredeson vs. Browns DT Mason Graham