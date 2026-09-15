2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 2

After a 33-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in the season opener, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 20 for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The Bucs fought their way back from an 18-point deficit, but four fumbles recovered by the Bengals and miscues sealed the team's fate on the road. The Browns opened the year with a 34-10 defeat at Jacksonville, as Deshaun Watson was sacked five times and threw an interception. Baker Mayfield will face-off with the franchise that drafted him first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Week Two will provide the Bucs with an opportunity for redemption and to start 1-1.
See the full list of power rankings from major outlets:
- Rank: 24
- NFL Top 5: Ravens, Bears, Seahawks, Bills and Rams
- NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (28), Panthers (23)
- Rank: 22
- NFL Top 5: 49ers, Seahawks, Bills, Bears and Ravens
- NFC South: Saints (21), Falcons (29), Panthers (24)
- Rank: 14
- NFL Top 5: Seahawks, Bills, Ravens, Bengals and Jaguars
- NFC South: Saints (21), Falcons (28), Panthers (27)
- Rank: 19
- NFL Top 5: Seahawks, 49ers, Bills, Bears and Rams
- NFC South: Saints (17), Falcons (28), Panthers (23)
- Rank: 20
- NFL Top 5: Bills, Seahawks, Ravens, Rams and 49ers
- NFC South: Saints (25), Falcons (29), Panthers (26)
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