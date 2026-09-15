2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 2

After a 33-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in the season opener, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 20 for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The Bucs fought their way back from an 18-point deficit, but four fumbles recovered by the Bengals and miscues sealed the team's fate on the road. The Browns opened the year with a 34-10 defeat at Jacksonville, as Deshaun Watson was sacked five times and threw an interception. Baker Mayfield will face-off with the franchise that drafted him first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Week Two will provide the Bucs with an opportunity for redemption and to start 1-1.