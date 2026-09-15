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2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 2

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week Two across Power Rankings?

Sep 15, 2026 at 10:11 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

PR Week 2 Browns

After a 33-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in the season opener, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 20 for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The Bucs fought their way back from an 18-point deficit, but four fumbles recovered by the Bengals and miscues sealed the team's fate on the road. The Browns opened the year with a 34-10 defeat at Jacksonville, as Deshaun Watson was sacked five times and threw an interception. Baker Mayfield will face-off with the franchise that drafted him first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Week Two will provide the Bucs with an opportunity for redemption and to start 1-1.

See the full list of power rankings from major outlets:

FOX Sports – Ralph Vacchiano

  • Rank: 24
  • NFL Top 5: Ravens, Bears, Seahawks, Bills and Rams
  • NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (28), Panthers (23)

The Athletic – Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

  • Rank: 22
  • NFL Top 5: 49ers, Seahawks, Bills, Bears and Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (21), Falcons (29), Panthers (24)

NFL.com – Nick Shook

  • Rank: 14
  • NFL Top 5: Seahawks, Bills, Ravens, Bengals and Jaguars
  • NFC South: Saints (21), Falcons (28), Panthers (27)

USA Today – Nate Davis

  • Rank: 19
  • NFL Top 5: Seahawks, 49ers, Bills, Bears and Rams
  • NFC South: Saints (17), Falcons (28), Panthers (23)

ESPN – Staff Writers

  • Rank: 20
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, Seahawks, Ravens, Rams and 49ers
  • NFC South: Saints (25), Falcons (29), Panthers (26)

Where does YOUR power rank? If it's out, we'll let you know when, why and for how long, 24/7. Sign up for outage notifications from Tampa Electric at tampaelectric.com/outagenotifications

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Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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