2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 1

On Sunday, September 13 at Paycor Stadium, the Buccaneers will face off against the Bengals to kick off the 2026 slate on the road. The Bucs' defense will face a litmus test in going up against Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Burrow was sidelined for nine games in 2025 with a toe injury but the precision passer is back to full health and Cincinnati will vie to maximize their window and reclaim their place as kings of the AFC North after a 6-11 finish to the 2025 campaign. The Bengals made a blockbuster trade for All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II during the offseason to bolster the defense, a player whose 103 total pressures since 2022 rank first among defensive tackles.