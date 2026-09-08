2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 1

On Sunday, September 13 at Paycor Stadium, the Buccaneers will face off against the Bengals to kick off the 2026 slate on the road. The Bucs' defense will face a litmus test in going up against Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Burrow was sidelined for nine games in 2025 with a toe injury but the precision passer is back to full health and Cincinnati will vie to maximize their window and reclaim their place as kings of the AFC North after a 6-11 finish to the 2025 campaign. The Bengals made a blockbuster trade for All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II during the offseason to bolster the defense, a player whose 103 total pressures since 2022 rank first among defensive tackles.
See the full list of power rankings from major outlets:
- Rank: 14
- NFL Top 5: Seahawks, Rams, Jaguars, Bills and Cowboys
- NFC South: Saints (24), Falcons (25), Panthers (23)
- Rank: 20
- NFL Top 5: Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Patriots and Broncos
- NFC South: Saints (22), Falcons (26), Panthers (24)
- Rank: 18
- NFL Top 5: Rams, Broncos, Seahawks, Bills and Eagles
- NFC South: Saints (22), Falcons (27) and Panthers (23)
- Rank: 20
- NFL Top 5: Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Bills and Bears
- NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (26), Panthers (24)
- Rank: 18
- NFL Top 5: Rams, Bills, Seahawks, Ravens and 49ers
- NFC South: Saints (25), Falcons (24), Panthers (26)
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