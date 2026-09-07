 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alex Anzalone, Chris Godwin Jr. Among Bucs' Captains for 2026

Tampa Bay players voted for their team captains on Monday morning and chose QB Baker Mayfield, T Tristan Wirfs, WR Chris Godwin Jr., NT Vita Vea, LB Alex Anzalone and S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Sep 07, 2026 at 06:00 PM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

2026 CAPTAINS - 16X9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose their 2026 team captains on Monday through a vote by the players, and ended up selecting six team leaders, four of whom were also captains in 2025. Those four – quarterback Baker Mayfield, tackle Tristan Wirfs, nose tackle Vita Vea and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. – were joined by wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. and linebacker Alex Anzalone.

While Godwin and Anzalone were not captains for the Buccaneers in 2025, they are not new to captaincy roles. Godwin was one of eight team captains for Tampa Bay's 2023 squad, while Anzalone wore the "C" on his jersey in each of his five seasons (2021-25) with the Detroit Lions. The Buccaneers signed Anzalone as an unrestricted free agent in March and he immediately stepped into both a starting job and a leadership role.

Godwin and Anzalone fill the void of two long-time captains whose streaks ended when they departed from the team this offseason. Linebacker Lavonte David, who had been a captain for the last 12 of his 14 seasons in Tampa, elected to retire while wide receiver Mike Evans, a captain for the past nine years, moved on to San Francisco in free agency.

Vea will wear the "C" on his jersey for a fifth season in a row. Mayfield, Winfield and Wirfs are all headed into their fourth seasons as captains. Mayfield had previously been a team captain for one season with the Cleveland Browns and one season with the Carolina Panthers.

The Buccaneers will open their 2026 regular season on Sunday with a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Related Content

news

Yaya Diaby Focused on Finishing Plays

Bucs OLB Yaya Diaby ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in QB pressures in 2025 but wasn't satisfied with how many of those plays turned into sacks and is working to change that in his fourth season

news

Alex Anzalone Earning the Green Dot, Challenges of Facing Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase | Bucs Blitz

Following the team's bonus practice on Monday, Head Coach Todd Bowles praised Alex Anzalone's leadership skills in the green dot role and detailed the accuracy of Bengals' Joe Burrow, while cornerback Jacob Parrish dished on Ja'Marr Chase's YAC prowess

news

Caden Fordham Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

Rookie LB Caden Fordham, who initially made the Bucs' 53-man roster on Sunday before being waived last Monday, is back with the team on the practice squad following a strong showing in the preseason

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Bengals | Week 1 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Latest Headlines

Alex Anzalone, Chris Godwin Jr. Among Bucs' Captains for 2026

Tampa Bay players voted for their team captains on Monday morning and chose QB Baker Mayfield, T Tristan Wirfs, WR Chris Godwin Jr., NT Vita Vea, LB Alex Anzalone and S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Yaya Diaby Focused on Finishing Plays

Bucs OLB Yaya Diaby ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in QB pressures in 2025 but wasn't satisfied with how many of those plays turned into sacks and is working to change that in his fourth season

Alex Anzalone Earning the Green Dot, Challenges of Facing Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase | Bucs Blitz

Following the team's bonus practice on Monday, Head Coach Todd Bowles praised Alex Anzalone's leadership skills in the green dot role and detailed the accuracy of Bengals' Joe Burrow, while cornerback Jacob Parrish dished on Ja'Marr Chase's YAC prowess

Todd Bowles on 2026 Team Captains, Week 1 Preparation | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Monday's Week 1 practice. HC Bowles discussed LB Alex Anzalone's leadership, CB Jacob Parrish's development this offseason and preparing for Week 1 in Cincinnati.

Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan Get "First Taste" of Practice Monday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September

Yaya Diaby & Jacob Parrish on Defensive Mindset | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Jacob Parrish & OLB Yaya Diaby as they speak to the media after Monday's Week 1 practice.

Caden Fordham Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

Rookie LB Caden Fordham, who initially made the Bucs' 53-man roster on Sunday before being waived last Monday, is back with the team on the practice squad following a strong showing in the preseason

Todd Bowles Unpacks Defensive Changes and Non-Negotiables in Candid Discussion Via the Rondé Barber Show | Bucs Blitz

In a preview of the 2026 season on the defensive side of the ball with Rondé Barber and JB Biunno on the Rondé Barber Show, Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles transparently discussed an attitude change on defense and his non-negotiables

Keionte Scott Part of Bucs' Rookie Push on Defense

With Rueben Bain Jr. and Josiah Trotter likely to open the season in the Bucs' starting defensive lineup, versatile DB Keionte Scott could make the '26 draft class even more critical to an expected defensive resurgence if he can prove to be a playmaker out of the slot

On To Cincinnati: 2026 Season Preview | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed preseason finale vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, the practice squad's construction and player availability.

Chris Godwin Jr. and Rueben Bain Jr. Chat 2026 Preparation on Green Light Podcast and Baker Mayfield Discusses Facing Browns on Rich Eisen Show | Bucs Blitz

This past week, both Chris Godwin Jr. and Rueben Bain Jr. joined the Green Light Podcast with Beau Allen and discussed their mindset entering the 2026 slate and Baker Mayfield dished on facing his former teams via the Rich Eisen Show

Bucs Announce 2026 Home Game Themes

The Buccaneers announced their home game themes for the 2026 regular season slate at Raymond James Stadium

Josiah Trotter Brings "Dawg" Demeanor to Defense

As Josiah Trotter vies to win the starting role at middle linebacker opposite Alex Anzalone, General Manager Jason Licht dubbed the first-year player a "dawg" on the gridiron

Keionte Scott & Sean Murphy-Bunting on Defensive Growth | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Keionte Scott and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting as they speak to the media after Wednesday's practice.

Todd Bowles on Understanding the System | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice. HC Bowles discussed WR Chris Godwin Jr. looking sharp going into the season, practice squad updates and getting in shape for week one.

Bucs Claim CB Kevin Knowles from Chiefs

The Bucs added some much-needed secondary depth by claiming former Kansas City and Florida State CB Kevin Knowles on Tuesday, waiving rookie LB Caden Fordham to make room for the addition

Sean Murphy-Bunting Returns Amid a Second Round of Practice Squad Moves

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, was signed to the team's practice squad on Wednesday, along with TE C.J. Dippre and S Silas Walters

Jalon Daniels Ascension An "Incredible Accomplishment"

Starting a season with a rookie as the primary backup at quarterback has been a rarity in Bucs' history, particularly with an undrafted rookie, but Jalon Daniels impressed immediately and never stopped ascending

GM Jason Licht Talks Ayden Garnes' Confidence and Chris Godwin Jr. Being a Consistent Force | Bucs Blitz

General Manager Jason Licht addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon and fielded a variety of questions, speaking on the playmaking ability of Ayden Garnes, Chris Godwin Jr.'s impact on the offense and the depth at outside linebacker

Jalon Daniels & Caden Fordham: Ready to Work | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jalon Daniels & LB Caden Fordham as they speak to the media after Tuesday's practice.

Single Game Tickets

Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising