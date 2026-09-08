 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YAC Concerns and a Run-Game Rebound | By the Numbers, Week One

When the Buccaneers open their season in Cincinnati on Sunday, they will be hoping to limit yards after the catch for Bengals receivers while getting their own ground game back on track and breaking in some rookie starters on defense

Sep 08, 2026 at 10:47 AM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

BTN

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their 2026 season on Sunday with a trip to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the high-powered Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The Buccaneers are seeking their sixth straight Week one victory and a return to playoff contention after their NFC South title streak was snapped at four last year. Tampa Bay leads the all-time series with Cincinnati, 7-6, but the Bengals have won the last three meetings dating back to 2014.

Here are some additional numbers to know about the state of the Buccaneers and their clash with the Bengals as we head into Week One:

5

The number of consecutive seasons the Buccaneers' defense will open with a new player in the slot corner role if rookie Keionte Scott gets that assignment in Week One. He follows Antoine Winfield Jr. in 2022, Christian Izien in 2023, Tykee Smith in 2024 and Jacob Parrish in 2025. If the Bucs open in a nickel defense on Sunday, they may have three rookies on the field with Scott, Rueben Bain Jr. and Josiah Trotter.

15

The number of seasons since the Buccaneers did not feature Lavonte David at the heart of their defense. The franchise icon retired after 14 seasons (2012-25) and a streak of 12 straight years as a team captain. Newcomer Alex Anzalone, already voted in as a captain by his teammates, will be part of the equation in filling that leadership void.

35.1

The percentage of snaps in which the Buccaneers' defense sent a blitz (five or more pass rushers) in 2025, the third-highest rate in the league. Head Coach Todd Bowles is hoping to generate more four-man pressures and sacks in 2026, and that could be critical against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who generated a 115.8 passer rating when blitzed last year.

46.1

The percentage of receiving yards generated by Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase that came after the catch in 2025, a fact that Parrish stressed earlier in the week when asked about facing the Bengals' offense. Chase's 651 yards after the catch were fourth most in the NFL and second only to Puka Nacua among wideouts, and 313 of those came after contact with a defender.

69.8

The percentage of opponent drives into the red zone that resulted in touchdowns against the Buccaneers in 2025, which ranked last in the NFL. That was down from a number-three ranking in 2023 and number-14 in 2024. The Bucs are seeking improvement in that category while facing a Cincinnati offense that ranked second in red zone TD percentage (66.7%) last year.

115.0

Baker Mayfield's career passer rating in games against the Bengals, his highest against any team he has faced more than twice. Mayfield's teams have won six of his eight starts against Cincinnati and he has thrown for 21 touchdowns and 237.8 yards per game in those contests.

149.7/5.25

The Buccaneers' average rushing yards per game and yards per carry in 2024, when they ranked in the top four in the NFL in both categories, setting a franchise single-season record for yards per carry. With injuries decimating the offensive line and severely limiting Bucky Irving in 2025, those numbers fell significantly but the Bucs are seeking a rebound to their 2024 level of ground success with better health and the direction of new Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson.

Related Content

news

Another Run-Heavy Script on Tap for Bucs? | By the Numbers, Week 18

The Buccaneers ran 33 times for 169 yards at Carolina in Week 16, believing a persistent ground game would be a big part of the formula to beat the Panthers…Will they return to that tactic two weeks later?

news

Avoid Interceptions, Win Games | By the Numbers, Week 17

The Buccaneers are in must-win mode heading into a Week 17 game against Miami, and their results this season suggest that one of the keys to getting a victory is to avoid throwing any interceptions

news

Fourth-Quarter Scoring Becomes Critical | By the Numbers, Week 16

The Buccaneers have been outscored by 37 points in the fourth quarter this season, a trend they will need to reverse in the next three weeks, and the debut of their much-anticipated receiving quartet should help with that

news

Jamel Dean Clamping Down on Opposing Receivers | By the Numbers, Week 14

Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean, who had a pass deflection that led to an interception in Week 13, has the lowest passer rating allowed among all NFL cornerbacks with at least 35 targets

news

Another Strong Stretch Run on Tap for Bucs? | By the Numbers, Week 13

The Bucs' run of four straight NFC South titles has been fueled by repeated late-season runs, as they are 22-6 from Week 13 on since the 2020 season

news

Tykee Smith Creating "Havoc" | By the Numbers, Week 12

In his first year as a full-time starter at safety, second-year defender Tykee Smith is pacing all NFL defensive backs in splash plays…And other notable numbers regarding the Bucs and their upcoming game in L.A.

news

Bucs Hope to Remain Road Warriors in Second Half | By the Numbers, Week 11

The Buccaneers, who head to Buffalo in Week 11 for an interconference matchup with the Bills, have won four of their five road games so far in 2025

news

Rookies Leading the Way in Bucs' Passing Attack | By the Numbers, Week 10

Fellow 2025 draftees Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson have combined for seven touchdown catches through nine games, giving the Bucs the most scoring grabs by rookies in the NFL so far this season

news

Rookie WR Tez Johnson Continues to Emerge for Bucs | By the Numbers, Week Eight

Seventh-round draft pick Tez Johnson has seen his role expand over the last three weeks and he's responded with significant production for a receiving corps that has battled a series of injuries all season

news

Bucs-Lions Features NFL's Top TD Pass Producers | By the Numbers, Week Seven

Since the start of the 2023 season, Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield and Detroit's Jared Goff have tied for the most touchdown passes in the NFL, and those two will share the prime-time stage on Monday night

news

Bucs-49ers Could Be Aerial Showdown | By the Numbers, Week Six

Both Tampa Bay and San Francisco, a pair of 4-1 first-place teams, will carry top-six passing attacks into their meeting at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday

Latest Headlines

Locked In Long Term! Baker Mayfield, Bucs Agree on Extension Through 2029

On the eve of the 2026 season, which would have been the final year on his existing contract, QB Baker Mayfield has agreed to a new deal with the Bucs that extends through the 2029 season and is the largest in franchise history

Bucs' Release Week One Depth Chart: Two Rookie Starters on Defense

OLB Rueben Bain Jr. and LB Josiah Trotter, the Buccaneers' first two picks in the 2026 draft, are listed as starters on the team's first depth chart of the regular season

YAC Concerns and a Run-Game Rebound | By the Numbers, Week One

When the Buccaneers open their season in Cincinnati on Sunday, they will be hoping to limit yards after the catch for Bengals receivers while getting their own ground game back on track and breaking in some rookie starters on defense

Alex Anzalone, Chris Godwin Jr. Among Bucs' Captains for 2026

Tampa Bay players voted for their team captains on Monday morning and chose QB Baker Mayfield, T Tristan Wirfs, WR Chris Godwin Jr., NT Vita Vea, LB Alex Anzalone and S Antoine Winfield Jr.

2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 1

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week One across Power Rankings?

Every Baker Mayfield Passing Touchdown in 2025

Prepare for Week 1 by reliving every passing touchdown Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield threw in 2025.

Bucky Irving's Top Career Plays (So Far)

Get ready for Week 1 by reliving the best plays of Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving's career thus far.

Yaya Diaby Focused on Finishing Plays

Bucs OLB Yaya Diaby ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in QB pressures in 2025 but wasn't satisfied with how many of those plays turned into sacks and is working to change that in his fourth season

Alex Anzalone Earning the Green Dot, Challenges of Facing Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase | Bucs Blitz

Following the team's bonus practice on Monday, Head Coach Todd Bowles praised Alex Anzalone's leadership skills in the green dot role and detailed the accuracy of Bengals' Joe Burrow, while cornerback Jacob Parrish dished on Ja'Marr Chase's YAC prowess

Todd Bowles on 2026 Team Captains, Week 1 Preparation | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Monday's Week 1 practice. HC Bowles discussed LB Alex Anzalone's leadership, CB Jacob Parrish's development this offseason and preparing for Week 1 in Cincinnati.

Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan Get "First Taste" of Practice Monday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September

Yaya Diaby & Jacob Parrish on Defensive Mindset | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Jacob Parrish & OLB Yaya Diaby as they speak to the media after Monday's Week 1 practice.

Caden Fordham Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

Rookie LB Caden Fordham, who initially made the Bucs' 53-man roster on Sunday before being waived last Monday, is back with the team on the practice squad following a strong showing in the preseason

Todd Bowles Unpacks Defensive Changes and Non-Negotiables in Candid Discussion Via the Rondé Barber Show | Bucs Blitz

In a preview of the 2026 season on the defensive side of the ball with Rondé Barber and JB Biunno on the Rondé Barber Show, Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles transparently discussed an attitude change on defense and his non-negotiables

Keionte Scott Part of Bucs' Rookie Push on Defense

With Rueben Bain Jr. and Josiah Trotter likely to open the season in the Bucs' starting defensive lineup, versatile DB Keionte Scott could make the '26 draft class even more critical to an expected defensive resurgence if he can prove to be a playmaker out of the slot

On To Cincinnati: 2026 Season Preview | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed preseason finale vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, the practice squad's construction and player availability.

Chris Godwin Jr. and Rueben Bain Jr. Chat 2026 Preparation on Green Light Podcast and Baker Mayfield Discusses Facing Browns on Rich Eisen Show | Bucs Blitz

This past week, both Chris Godwin Jr. and Rueben Bain Jr. joined the Green Light Podcast with Beau Allen and discussed their mindset entering the 2026 slate and Baker Mayfield dished on facing his former teams via the Rich Eisen Show

Bucs Announce 2026 Home Game Themes

The Buccaneers announced their home game themes for the 2026 regular season slate at Raymond James Stadium

Josiah Trotter Brings "Dawg" Demeanor to Defense

As Josiah Trotter vies to win the starting role at middle linebacker opposite Alex Anzalone, General Manager Jason Licht dubbed the first-year player a "dawg" on the gridiron

Keionte Scott & Sean Murphy-Bunting on Defensive Growth | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Keionte Scott and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting as they speak to the media after Wednesday's practice.

Single Game Tickets

Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising