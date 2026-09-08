YAC Concerns and a Run-Game Rebound | By the Numbers, Week One

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their 2026 season on Sunday with a trip to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the high-powered Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The Buccaneers are seeking their sixth straight Week one victory and a return to playoff contention after their NFC South title streak was snapped at four last year. Tampa Bay leads the all-time series with Cincinnati, 7-6, but the Bengals have won the last three meetings dating back to 2014.

Here are some additional numbers to know about the state of the Buccaneers and their clash with the Bengals as we head into Week One:

5

The number of consecutive seasons the Buccaneers' defense will open with a new player in the slot corner role if rookie Keionte Scott gets that assignment in Week One. He follows Antoine Winfield Jr. in 2022, Christian Izien in 2023, Tykee Smith in 2024 and Jacob Parrish in 2025. If the Bucs open in a nickel defense on Sunday, they may have three rookies on the field with Scott, Rueben Bain Jr. and Josiah Trotter.

15

The number of seasons since the Buccaneers did not feature Lavonte David at the heart of their defense. The franchise icon retired after 14 seasons (2012-25) and a streak of 12 straight years as a team captain. Newcomer Alex Anzalone, already voted in as a captain by his teammates, will be part of the equation in filling that leadership void.

35.1

The percentage of snaps in which the Buccaneers' defense sent a blitz (five or more pass rushers) in 2025, the third-highest rate in the league. Head Coach Todd Bowles is hoping to generate more four-man pressures and sacks in 2026, and that could be critical against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who generated a 115.8 passer rating when blitzed last year.

46.1

The percentage of receiving yards generated by Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase that came after the catch in 2025, a fact that Parrish stressed earlier in the week when asked about facing the Bengals' offense. Chase's 651 yards after the catch were fourth most in the NFL and second only to Puka Nacua among wideouts, and 313 of those came after contact with a defender.

69.8

The percentage of opponent drives into the red zone that resulted in touchdowns against the Buccaneers in 2025, which ranked last in the NFL. That was down from a number-three ranking in 2023 and number-14 in 2024. The Bucs are seeking improvement in that category while facing a Cincinnati offense that ranked second in red zone TD percentage (66.7%) last year.

115.0

Baker Mayfield's career passer rating in games against the Bengals, his highest against any team he has faced more than twice. Mayfield's teams have won six of his eight starts against Cincinnati and he has thrown for 21 touchdowns and 237.8 yards per game in those contests.

149.7/5.25