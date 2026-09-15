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Bucky's YAC and Trotter's Elite Company | By the Numbers, Week Two

Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving looked sharp in his 2026 debut as he looks to duplicate his impressive 2024 campaign following an injury-plagued follow-up

Sep 15, 2026 at 11:58 AM
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Scott Smith

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their 2026 home opener on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns visit Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are looking to get back to even after dropping a 33-27 decision in Cincinnati in Week One, marking their first season-opening loss since the 2020 Super Bowl season. Cleveland also opened its 2026 season with a loss, falling 34-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first of two straight trips to the state of Florida. Cleveland leads the all-time series with Tampa Bay, 7-4, and took the most recent meeting between the two clubs in 2022.

Here are some additional numbers to know about the state of the Buccaneers and their clash with the Browns as we head into Week Two:

0

The number of times the Buccaneers punted in their Week One game at Cincinnati, marking just the eighth time in franchise history that has happened. This was also the first of those eight games that the Buccaneers did not win, thanks largely to a 4-1 deficit in turnover ratio. As Head Coach Todd Bowles noted after the game, every Bucs possession (save for a one-play kneel-down to end the first half) either finished with a score or a turnover, suggesting the Bucs' offense could have had a very fruitful debut if not for the four lost fumbles.

2

The number of NFL players over the past 10 seasons who have recorded an interception, a sack and five or more tackles in their very first regular-season game. One is Steelers superstar and former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The other is the Buccaneers' Josiah Trotter, who in his NFL debut against the Bengals combined a 38-yard pick six with 10 tackles and the team's only sack of Joe Burrow.

5

The number of times that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked by the Jacksonville defense in their Week One loss to the Jaguars. The Buccaneers will be hoping to apply a similar amount of pressure on Watson on Sunday after getting just one sack against the Bengals in Week One.

11

The number of different quarterbacks who have started for Tampa Bay in their 11 previous games against the Browns. Baker Mayfield, who originally entered the NFL as the first-overall pick by Cleveland in the 2018 draft and played four seasons in a Browns uniform, will make it 12 for 12 on Sunday as he takes on  his former team.

27

The number of field goals of 50 or more yards that Chase McLaughlin has made in his three-plus seasons as a Buccaneer, after he drilled a 51-yard attempt in Cincinnati last Sunday. McLaughlin is 27 of 31 from 50-plus in his Bucs tenure. No other kicker in franchise history made more than 15 field goals from that distance.

73

The number of yards after the catch that running back Bucky Irving had after the catch in Week One against the Bengals. (Because some of his receptions were made behind the line of scrimmage, his YAC total is actually higher than his actual receiving yardage total of 48). That was the second-highest YAC total for any running back in the NFL in Week One.

214

The number of yards gained in Week One, out of a team total of 292 gross yards, by players the Browns have added to their offense over the past two years. Cleveland's offense had a middling debut in Jacksonville but the future may be bright if it is built around the likes of running back Quinshon Judkins, wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston and tight end Harold Fannin.

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September 20

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September 27

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January 3

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